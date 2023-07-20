20 Barbenheimer Memes That Just Got Us Very Excited For The Cinematic Double Bill Of The Century

Cillian Murphy and Margot Robbie in Oppenheimer and Barbie, respectively Universal/Warner Bros

Has there ever been a more anticipated movie double bill than Barbie and Oppenheimer?

Since it was revealed that Greta Gerwig’s tribute to Mattel’s iconic doll and Christopher Nolan’s biopic of the man known as the father of the atomic bomb would be landing in cinemas on the same day, a new phenomenon was born: Barbenheimer.

It’s something about the two movies’ vastly different subject matter that makes them such an irresistible pair. A three-hour long exploration of the moral implications of war, and the weight of creating a weapon with the power to destroy worlds, followed by a surreal journey into Barbie Land, with a side order of existential angst? Sure, why not. It’s tonally jarring, in the best possible way.

Naturally, the internet’s response has been by turns hilarious, seriously creative (as you’ll know if you’ve spotted some of the mash-up Barbenheimer posters doing the rounds on Twitter) and deeply chaotic.

To get you in the right frame of mind for the cinematic event of the year, these are some of our favourite Barbenheimer memes…

It’s not the first time that a moody Christopher Nolan movie has dropped on the same day as an equally star-studded but rather more upbeat crowd pleaser.

The Dark Mama walked so Barbenheimer could run https://t.co/UHELwSs8YT — Dakota Snow (@DaksAhoy) July 18, 2023

It’s the perfect excuse to create some Mamma Mia! crossover memes…

3 tickets for 3 tickets for

oppenheimer barbie

please please pic.twitter.com/jM6iWa0ODL — mamma mia quotes✨ (@mammamiaquote) July 20, 2023

And appreciate some really quite incredible fan art.

A THREAD of Barbenheimer posters pic.twitter.com/X7E5BtNKlo — Shadow Knight (@shadowknightdk) July 15, 2023

Some of it is a little bit more polished than others.

explained the barbenheimer thing to my dad and he was like. what if you photoshopped a mushroom cloud as her hair. maybe it would go viral. 1 like = 1 agreeing with my dad pic.twitter.com/CyB6fH08dl — Alex Manley (@alex_icon) July 12, 2023

Have these two very different beach houses been biding their time for Barbenheimer weekend?

We’re about to find out that the Santa Monica houses have been a 20 year viral marketing stunt for #Barbenheimer. pic.twitter.com/KGEb4D2FHt — Zack Morrison (@ZackMorrison18) July 11, 2023

This Ken studies theoretical physics!

Need the perfect multi-tasking Barbenheimer look? May we direct your attention to Michael Urie’s 2019 Met Gala outfit?

Me on Barbenheimer day pic.twitter.com/C1PjXrj8wU — Pete 🏳️🌈 (@PeteAscolese) July 10, 2023

Or if you’re after something a little more low-key, there’s always this excellent t-shirt…

Or this one.

my Barbenheimer merch arrived pic.twitter.com/adHySP6WqE — Calum Barnes (@balumcarnes) July 13, 2023

They’re the blueprint!

Are Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach actually the ultimate Barbie gf Oppenheimer bf?? pic.twitter.com/pwkwcHlY3m — alex zaragoza (@byalexzaragoza) July 11, 2023

Just how big was the joint Barbenheimer marketing budget?

The Barbie/Oppenheimer crossover has begun pic.twitter.com/16zESO1TAY — Stone Cold Jane Austen (@AbbyHiggs) June 28, 2023

This could be the ultimate immersive Barbenheimer experience.

Me walking into my local cinema on 21/7 #Barbenheimer pic.twitter.com/lKQjnEyug2 — Davet Hyland (@davethyl) July 8, 2023

A Barbenheimer viewing schedule requires meticulous planning and dedication…

Me on July 21st going from my 7:10 screening of Barbie to my 9:05 screening of Oppenheimer pic.twitter.com/p6ei3oAGXc — Ben Crew (@BenjaminCrew1) June 2, 2023

… including a possible outfit (and personality) change.

me on july 21st going straight from barbie dir. greta gerwig to oppenheimer dir. christopher nolan



pic.twitter.com/fxQeFRVyvu — sam (@brekkersfilms) April 4, 2023

Although there’s some disagreement about the optimum order: which film should come first?

people seeing barbie first are wild. the schedule needs to be

black coffee and a cigarette

oppenheimer around 11 (its 3 hours)

mimosas and brunch

barbie around 6/7

dinner, drinks, club https://t.co/oRxWJmE2xm — trish (@ULTRAGLOSS) June 26, 2023

Lynda Carter, aka Wonder Woman herself, has weighed in with her thoughts.

My Barbenheimer itinerary:



10 am: brunch

12 pm: meditation

2 pm: Oppenheimer

5 pm: costume change

5:30 pm: nuclear disarmament

6 pm: Barbie

8 pm: karaoke

2 am: bed pic.twitter.com/rGUEXeNFD5 — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) July 10, 2023

Why can I imagine The Apprentice narrator saying these exact words over some stock footage of The Gherkin?

The Barbie and Oppenheimer casts not being able to do any more publicity feels like the end of task day on The Apprentice. “The boys and the girls have done everything they can to promote their summer blockbusters. Now all they can do is wait. Tomorrow: the Box Office.” — Lillian Crawford (@lillcrawf) July 19, 2023

It’s not the first time that Greta Gerwig and Christopher Nolan have gone head to head.

The original Barbenheimer pic.twitter.com/2M4NbPBHK7 — Brian Rowe (@mrbrianrowe) July 16, 2023

This cinematic clash will surely go down in history.

Who will be victorious? Either way, it’s surely a win for cinema.