20 Barbenheimer Memes That Just Got Us Very Excited For The Cinematic Double Bill Of The Century

Has there ever been a more anticipated movie double bill than Barbie and Oppenheimer?
Since it was revealed that Greta Gerwig’s tribute to Mattel’s iconic doll and Christopher Nolan’s biopic of the man known as the father of the atomic bomb would be landing in cinemas on the same day, a new phenomenon was born: Barbenheimer.
It’s something about the two movies’ vastly different subject matter that makes them such an irresistible pair. A three-hour long exploration of the moral implications of war, and the weight of creating a weapon with the power to destroy worlds, followed by a surreal journey into Barbie Land, with a side order of existential angst? Sure, why not. It’s tonally jarring, in the best possible way.
Naturally, the internet’s response has been by turns hilarious, seriously creative (as you’ll know if you’ve spotted some of the mash-up Barbenheimer posters doing the rounds on Twitter) and deeply chaotic.
To get you in the right frame of mind for the cinematic event of the year, these are some of our favourite Barbenheimer memes…
It’s not the first time that a moody Christopher Nolan movie has dropped on the same day as an equally star-studded but rather more upbeat crowd pleaser.
It’s the perfect excuse to create some Mamma Mia! crossover memes…
And appreciate some really quite incredible fan art.
Some of it is a little bit more polished than others.
Have these two very different beach houses been biding their time for Barbenheimer weekend?
This Ken studies theoretical physics!
Need the perfect multi-tasking Barbenheimer look? May we direct your attention to Michael Urie’s 2019 Met Gala outfit?
Or if you’re after something a little more low-key, there’s always this excellent t-shirt…
Or this one.
They’re the blueprint!
Just how big was the joint Barbenheimer marketing budget?
This could be the ultimate immersive Barbenheimer experience.
A Barbenheimer viewing schedule requires meticulous planning and dedication…
… including a possible outfit (and personality) change.
Although there’s some disagreement about the optimum order: which film should come first?
Lynda Carter, aka Wonder Woman herself, has weighed in with her thoughts.
Why can I imagine The Apprentice narrator saying these exact words over some stock footage of The Gherkin?
It’s not the first time that Greta Gerwig and Christopher Nolan have gone head to head.
This cinematic clash will surely go down in history.
Who will be victorious? Either way, it’s surely a win for cinema.