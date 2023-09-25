Here's All The Extra Post-Credits Footage Included In The New Barbie Re-Release

Actors Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie with director Greta Gerwig on the set of "Barbie." Warner Bros. Pictures

After reaching unprecedented and historical box office success, Barbie has now been re-released, with brand new post-credits scenes.

Appearing in IMAX cinemas only, the new cut allows viewers to see deleted scenes and bloopers from the hit fantasy comedy.

Last month, director Greta Gerwig teased: “As a special thanks to Barbie fans, we’re excited to share a little bit more of our cast and crew’s incredible work by adding special new footage we hope audiences will enjoy.”

But what exactly does the never-before-seen footage show?

Well, among the six-minute post-credits montage is one sequence showing Barbie’s pregnant friend Midge (portrayed by Emerald Fennell) giving birth, only for the film’s narrator, Dame Helen Mirren, to rush in and use her hand to block the camera.

Another shot shows Kate McKinnon’s “Weird Barbie” telling Ken she’s not sure “if I want to be you or be with you”, while Ryan Gosling’s character also performs a rendition of Boys Just Want To Have Fun, a re-written version of the Cyndi Lauper classic.

The montage also includes clips of the cast ad libbing and cracking one another up.

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie as Ken and Barbie Warner Bros.

Meanwhile, during the press run for Barbie in July, Greta revealed a “giant fart opera” was filmed but not included in the final cut.

Speaking on IndieWire’s Filmmaker Toolkit podcast at the time, she said “I thought it was really funny...[but] that was not the consensus [from the test audience.]”

Footage from the scrapped “fart opera” appears to have been included among the post-credits scenes, with two Kens shown passing gas in space at the end of the film.

Closing the movie is a speech from Greta, who is heard saying: “Everyone is so happy to be together, I feel like that feeling just comes across on screen and it is so fun. And I think people are going to really enjoy that.”

Speaking with Variety last week, Barbie cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto revealed that “so many scenes” were shot that didn’t end up in the movie.

“With Will Ferrell, come on — they should have bloopers from that because he just came up with the craziest stuff,” he said.