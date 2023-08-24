Barbie Director Greta Gerwig Teases 'New Footage' For Film's Upcoming Re-Release

Actors Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie with director Greta Gerwig on the set of "Barbie." Warner Bros. Pictures

Good news for those of us who’ve already seen Barbie in the cinema more times than we’d care to admit – a new cut is coming which includes never-before-seen footage.

On Wednesday evening, director Greta Gerwig revealed that her hit movie based on the iconic doll is set to be re-released for IMAX screens next month.

And what’s more, this version of the film will feature a post-credits sequence with new footage Greta has selected herself.

She said: “We made Barbie for the big screen, so it’s a thrill to be able to bring it to Imax, the biggest screen of all.

“As a special thanks to Barbie fans, we’re excited to share a little bit more of our cast and crew’s incredible work by adding special new footage we hope audiences will enjoy.”

However, excited as we are, we ultimately can’t help feeling a little nervous about what exactly this “special new footage” will include, given that Greta recently admitted that a “fart opera” sequence was filmed for Barbie but ultimately not included in the final edit…

Greta Gerwig at a Barbie photocall in London Stuart C. Wilson via Getty Images

Per Variety, the new version of Barbie will be released to Imax cinemas in North America and “select international territories”. HuffPost UK has contacted Warner Bros. for comment about whether this includes the UK.

Earlier this week, behind-the-scenes rehearsal footage of Ryan Gosling’s epic musical number I’m Just Ken was posted online, showing the actor trying out his choreography with his co-stars and laughing it up on set with Greta.