David Tennant SOPA Images via Getty Images

Baftas organisers have announced David Tennant will host this year’s ceremony when it takes place in February.

On Friday morning, it was revealed the Doctor Who star would be taking over from last year’s host, Richard E Grant, who shared presenting duties with Alison Hammond.

“I am delighted to have been asked to host the EE Bafta Film Awards and help celebrate the very best of this year’s films and the many brilliant people who bring them to life,” he enthused.

Bafta will also be announcing the longlists for each of this year’s categories on Friday, before the official nominees are announced on Thursday 18 January. This year’s ceremony will then take place on Sunday 18 February.

“We are over the moon that David Tennant will be our host for the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards,” Bafta’s CEO Jane Millichip said of the news.

“He is deservedly beloved by British and international audiences, alike. His warmth, charm and mischievous wit will make it a must-watch show next month for our guests at the Royal Festival Hall and the millions of people watching at home.”

The Baftas are due to take place next month Scott Garfitt via Getty Images

David, whose on-screen credits include Broadchurch, Good Omens, Staged and Des, is perhaps best known for his portrayal of the Tenth Doctor in the long-running BBC sci-fi drama Doctor Who.

Last year, David returned to the franchise as the Fourteenth Doctor, reuniting with former co-star Catherine Tate for three special episodes to commemorate Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary.