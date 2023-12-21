Catherine Tate Reveals Her 1 Worry About The Doctor Who Specials' Ending

BBC

Doctor Who actor Catherine Tate has revealed that she thought the ending of her specials would involve a “terrible thing”.

Speaking on Imagine... Russell T Davies: The Doctor And Me, Catherine shared that the ending of the final 60th anniversary special wasn’t what she expected at all.

The third and final instalment in Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary specials, titled The Giggle, saw David Tennant’s Doctor bi-generate, resulting in his Doctor existing alongside Ncuti Gatwa’s incarnation of the Time Lord.

The special ended with David Tennant’s Doctor opting to stay with the Nobles instead of space and time-travelling in his Tardis.

Catherine said of the episode: “It was so not what I was expecting. I thought there was going to be a massive, terrible final thing. [But] to end in the garden eating crumble is, of course, exactly where they should be.”

Meanwhile Russell T Davies revealed that the bi-generation scene had been on the cards for some time.

“Everyone’s expecting David Tennant to die and for Ncuti to be reborn as the new guy and, instead, I’ve been dying to do this for years - he splits in half, so you have two Doctors,” he explained.

“That moment on screen of them going [pop] is astronomically exciting. It is a happy ending and David Tennant survives.”

But what does the Doctors being able to co-exist mean for the future of Doctor Who?

“I think all of the Doctors came back to life with their individual TARDISes, the gift of the Toymaker, and they’re all out there travelling round in what I’m calling a Doctor-verse,” added Davies.

What will happen next with all these Doctors out there in the universe? Only time (and space) can tell.