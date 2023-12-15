People Are Just Realising This 1 Nightmarish Detail About Neil Patrick Harris' Doctor Who Character

Anyone who’s still feeling a little unsettled by Neil Patrick Harris’ character in the latest Doctor Who anniversary special might want to give this a miss.
The How I Met Your Mother actor joined the cast of Doctor Who for the third and final anniversary special The Giggle, which aired over the weekend.
Neil played The Toymaker, an adversary first introduced into the Whoniverse almost 60 years ago, when he was played by Batman star Michael Gough.
As part of his return to the Doctor Who franchise, showrunner Russell T Davies made the decision to revive the villainous character – and introduced one uncanny detail.
Since the episode aired, Whovians have been pointing out that when The Toymaker showed off his gold tooth, he revealed something else too…
*shudders*
The Giggle marked the second time Neil Patrick Harris and Russell T Davies have worked together, with the US star previously appearing in the 2021 drama It’s A Sin.
As well as Neil, Doctor Who’s recent anniversary specials saw David Tennant and Catherine Tate returning to the franchise for the first time in over a decade.
Joining them were Heartstopper’s Yasmin Finney as Donna’s daughter Rose, as well as posthumous appearance from Bernard Cribbins, reprising his role as Wilfred Mott.
Meanwhile, Ruth Madeley (another former Russell T Davies collaborator, who appeared in the drama Years And Years) also joined the cast, while national treasure Miriam Margolyes lent her voice to The Meep.
The Giggle ended with The Doctor “bi-generating” for the first time, with Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa taking over the Tardis.