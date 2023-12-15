People Are Just Realising This 1 Nightmarish Detail About Neil Patrick Harris' Doctor Who Character

Neil Patrick Harris as The Toymaker Alistair Heap/BBC Studios/Bad Wolf

Anyone who’s still feeling a little unsettled by Neil Patrick Harris’ character in the latest Doctor Who anniversary special might want to give this a miss.

The How I Met Your Mother actor joined the cast of Doctor Who for the third and final anniversary special The Giggle, which aired over the weekend.

Advertisement

Neil played The Toymaker, an adversary first introduced into the Whoniverse almost 60 years ago, when he was played by Batman star Michael Gough.

As part of his return to the Doctor Who franchise, showrunner Russell T Davies made the decision to revive the villainous character – and introduced one uncanny detail.

Since the episode aired, Whovians have been pointing out that when The Toymaker showed off his gold tooth, he revealed something else too…

I don’t think I’ve seen anyone mention The Toymaker’s unsettling amount of teeth yet WHAT IS GOING ON IN THAT MOUTH? #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/UJ5N2zWqCl — Molly McDade (@AuthorOfNebulae) December 15, 2023

Advertisement

The Toymaker had like 100 teeth, didn't he? — jc (@jollycyanide) December 14, 2023

I've seen the odd comment here and there about the Toymaker's weird teeth, how he has more than the average human amount. And it's pretty much an intentional thing, he's a cosmic entity that can pretty much change his appearance. It kind of adds to the uncanny valley vibe too. pic.twitter.com/yrkk04hGFr — Ghost Hunter Gunn 👻 (@BuildingGunn) December 14, 2023

This is a blink and you'll miss it detail in the new doctor Who special, but when the Toymaker shows his golden tooth you can see that he has way more teeth than any regular human, this however is only visible when he show the gold tooth, the rest of the time he has normal teeth pic.twitter.com/miWKRvKE0k — Drowkex Arise (@Drowkex_220) December 12, 2023

was it just me or did the toymaker have a freakishly amount of teeth — ☆ e !! DW SPOILERS (@dulrond) December 12, 2023

I feel like not enough people are talking about how the Toymaker’s teeth are WAY too small and WAY too numerous in this one shot specifically #TheGiggle pic.twitter.com/iDiL6qh0h9 — Siriacus @siriacus.bsky.social (@Siriacus2) December 12, 2023

Advertisement

HOW HAVE I ONLY JUST REALISED HOW MANY TEETH THE TOYMAKER HAS 😭😭 #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/a4Vaxvn2ka — E L L E (@zeglersblyth) December 10, 2023

I was going insane with how NOBODY was talking about the Toymaker's thousands of teeth. https://t.co/QxJ1c9Dehk — Sauce 💙💙 (@SaucePub) December 10, 2023

the Toymaker has such a charming smile when it's not bloody full of an inhuman number of teeth 🙈💖 pic.twitter.com/DDu5Bj9KKA — ✨💖starleska💖✨ (@starleska) December 11, 2023

*shudders*

The Giggle marked the second time Neil Patrick Harris and Russell T Davies have worked together, with the US star previously appearing in the 2021 drama It’s A Sin.

As well as Neil, Doctor Who’s recent anniversary specials saw David Tennant and Catherine Tate returning to the franchise for the first time in over a decade.

Advertisement

Joining them were Heartstopper’s Yasmin Finney as Donna’s daughter Rose, as well as posthumous appearance from Bernard Cribbins, reprising his role as Wilfred Mott.

Meanwhile, Ruth Madeley (another former Russell T Davies collaborator, who appeared in the drama Years And Years) also joined the cast, while national treasure Miriam Margolyes lent her voice to The Meep.