Ncuti Gatwa Reveals The 1 Thing He Was Told Off For Doing In His Costume

Ncuti Gatwa has revealed he recently got a telling off from Doctor Who bosses on the set of the sci-fi show.

Over the weekend, the Sex Education star officially took over from David Tennant at the helm of the Tardis in the third and final of the show’s 60th anniversary specials.

During an interview with Radio Times, Ncuti admitted he was worried his provocative photo-shoot with British Vogue published over the summer may have landed him in hot water with producers – although this turned out not to be the case.

“I did think, ‘Oh yeah, I’ve got my kit off so I’m probably going to get a couple of phone calls about this’,” he said. “But, no, they’ve been very encouraging.

“The only time I’ve ever gotten in trouble for anything was when I swore while wearing a Doctor Who costume.”

Ncuti continued: “I got called into [producer Russell T Davies’] office. Woo! And he let me know that that’s not acceptable.

“He said, ‘Do what you want when you’re out of costume, but when you’re in costume, do not let us catch you swearing’. I was like, ‘fair enough’. And I guess that was a lesson.

“For the last four years I’ve been co-leading an X-rated show, and so I’m on a constant journey of learning what it is to be a PG role model and the lead of a family show.”

Ncuti Gatwa at a screening of the Doctor Who Christmas special Jeff Spicer/James Pardon/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios

Nctui will take the lead for the first time in Doctor Who’s upcoming festive special, which will air on Christmas Day.

Following this, he’ll be playing The Doctor in a brand new series of the long-running sci-fi drama, which will air in 2024.

