This Doctor Who Scene From 50 Years Ago Should Put An End To Any Tedious Pronouns 'Debate'

A scene from the Doctor Who special The Star Beast Alistair Heap/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios

The return of Doctor Who proved to be just what the… errr… doctor ordered for fans tuning in to watch the show’s first anniversary special over the weekend.

If the excitement around David Tennant and Catherine Tate’s comeback to the franchise wasn’t enough, the special also featured Heartstopper’s Yasmin Finney as Donna Noble’s on-screen daughter, Rose, as well as Bafta winner Miriam Margolyes lending her voice to a new alien adversary, The Meep.

And while the reception has been largely glowing for the hour-long episode, there’s one particular scene that’s unfortunately caused a lot of “debate” from certain critics.

Indeed, the usual suspects have seized the opportunity to focus in on one throwaway scene that saw The Doctor and Rose discussing The Meep’s preferred pronouns, with the latter admonishing the former for making assumptions.

It later transpired that the Meep actually swerves traditional gender pronouns altogether, instead using “the definite article” (”I am always The Meep,” the character noted, to which The Doctor remarked: “I do that, too”).

But seriously, how cute is The Meep? BBC

Since then, certain sections of the media have used the scene as an excuse to claim that Doctor Who has become too *deep sigh* “woke” in its new incarnation – but one Whovian has taken the opportunity to dispel this.

X user @AmysJedi shared a short scene from a Doctor Who episode that first aired in February 1972 – yes, more than 50 years ago – in which The Doctor and his then-companion Jo get into it about a certain alien’s pronouns.

the doctor and jo briefly discuss alpha centauri’s pronouns (1972) pic.twitter.com/9ckdYc9Eay — ava dw spoilers !! (@AMYSJEDI) November 27, 2023

“I’ve said, Doctor Who has always been this way,” one viewer responded, while another enthused: “Doctor Who talking about pronouns in 1972. King.”

Meanwhile, responding to additional parts of the scene, one Whovian pointed out: “The wording has, uh, definitely NOT aged well But Doctor Who has ALWAYS been progressive.”

Doctor Who discussing pronouns back in 1972! Got to love Alpha Centauri! The show has always been woke! #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/KQ3KnT0cDA — Cynical Archivist (@CallidusDominus) November 28, 2023

Doctor Who talking about pronouns in 1972. King. https://t.co/njCx7hI2Xa — Jenny (@DimensionsInJen) November 28, 2023

Oh no pronouns?! Judging by your logic Doctor Who 'died' back in 1972. This is nothing new. Get a grip. https://t.co/UpmUnBcEil pic.twitter.com/T9fRTcxZV4 — James (@James82633966) November 27, 2023

Here's Doctor Who discussing the use of pronouns in 1972, for many of you that's YOUR generation. Call him #DoctorWoke if you want, we're fine with it, it's a badge of honour. https://t.co/5n2LkoknEa — Leyton Jay - the Silly Version (@desertconfetti) November 28, 2023

“Doctor Who never used to have this woke pronoun crap!”



Oh, who’s that at the door? Oh look, it’s reality: https://t.co/m3yIvGbHNY — Council of Geeks (@councilofgeeks) November 28, 2023

The wording has, uh, definitely NOT aged well



But Doctor Who has ALWAYS been progressive. https://t.co/yIx8lhGgDr — cosmovsgoku (@cosmovsgoku) November 27, 2023

Great example of how at the time this was progressive but now it looks dated. The English language is a wonderful, fluid, constantly evolving thing, particularly around diversity and equality issues. https://t.co/OgcPsnCvND — Complexicated Cookie 🇵🇸 (@Johnboy_Cook) November 28, 2023

Turns out, this is just a very normal conversation no matter the year it is happening in. Maybe it’s the people who are outraged are the problem?! 😱😱😱 https://t.co/z5tTYGbSyg — Dean the DM (@DeanTheDM) November 28, 2023

The second of three Doctor Who specials in honour of the show’s 60th anniversary will air on Saturday night on BBC One.

