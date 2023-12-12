People Are Just Noticing This Sneaky 'Matt Smith Cameo' In The Latest Anniversary Special

While the return of David Tennant and Catherine Tate to the Doctor Who franchise got everyone talking, viewers have also spotted another nod to the show’s past during the recent anniversary specials.
On Saturday night, the third and final instalment in Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary specials, titled The Giggle, aired on BBC One.
During the episode, the Time Lord came face-to-face with The Toymaker, played by Neil Patrick Harris.
Towards the end of the episode, the two characters played a card game using a split deck, with the US actor’s character drawing a King Of Hearts that Whovians couldn’t help but notice looked a little familiar…
Matt Smith previously played the Eleventh Doctor between 2010 and 2013, and shared the screen with David in the 50th anniversary special Day Of The Doctor.
In the decade since, he’s notably played Prince Philip in the first two seasons of The Crown and Daemon Targaryen in the Game Of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon.
As well as David, Catherine and Neil, Doctor Who’s recent anniversary specials also featured Heartstopper’s Yasmin Finney, as well as posthumous appearance from Bernard Cribbins, reprising his role as Wilfred Mott.
Years And Years star Ruth Madeley also joined the cast, while Miriam Margolyes lent her voice to the adorable (albeit terrifying) Meep.
At the end of The Giggle, The Doctor “bi-generated”, with Sex Education and Barbie star Ncuti Gatwa set to take over at the helm of the Tardis when the new season of Doctor Who launches in 2024.
Before that, though, there’s one more stand-alone episode, with Ncuti taking the lead in the sci-fi show’s upcoming festive special, which will air on Christmas Day.