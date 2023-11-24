David Tennant Says His Recent Shows Of Support For Trans People 'Suits What Doctor Who Is About'

David Tennant at the Rolling Stone UK Awards Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

David Tennant may be gearing up to make his long-awaited return to Doctor Who this weekend – but he’s making just as big an impact off-screen thanks to his recent displays of support for the trans and gender non-conforming communities.

The Emmy winner appeared on The One Show earlier this week and won a wave of praise for sporting a Tardis pin decked out in the colours of the trans flag, on what happened to be on Transgender Day Of Remembrance.

Days before that, he also appeared on the panel show The Last Leg with the same accessory, which was designed by Dr Jamie Gallagher.

Proceeds from the pin go towards the LGBTQ+ youth charity AKT – and Jamie has revealed that since David was seen wearing his design, more than £18,000 has been raised.

The folk at @AttitudeMag asked David Tennant about my pin and how its helped raise £18,000 for @aktcharity.

🥺😭 he is so lovely about it. I’m over the moon that he loves it so much. pic.twitter.com/xQ0wPj8JIN — Dr Jamie Gallagher (@JamieBGall) November 23, 2023

Speaking to Attitude magazine at the Rolling Stone UK Awards on Thursday, David shared how thrilled he was to be able to make a difference

“It’s just something that I think is rather lovely, and important,” David explained. “It suits what Doctor Who is all about, so […] the fact that relevant charities are benefiting from it is something that I’m hugely pleased about.”

He also made sure to credit Jamie for the surge in funds, prefacing his statement with: “That’s really to do with the guy that makes it, I can’t take any credit…”

This is an ally. David Tennant discusses wearing his trans Tardis badge and helping raise thousands for LGBTQ charity 🌈🏳️⚧️🌈 pic.twitter.com/driUC9xQLk — Attitude Magazine (@AttitudeMag) November 24, 2023

Doctor Who won the Television Award at the event, with David accepting it on behalf of the cast.

Speaking to Attitude on the red carpet, he elaborated further about his support of LGBTQ+ people.

“The Doctor has always supported the other, the unusual, the disenfranchised,” he said. “That’s what that show’s about”

He also stated his belief that “most people are decent, honest, understanding people who just want to live together harmoniously” and concluded: “We just need to banish the noise and banish the hate.”

Over summer this year, fans were overjoyed when the former Broadchurch actor sported a different pin with the message, “you are safe with me”, accompanied by the inclusive Pride flag colours.

He also wore a t-shirt during a press event for Good Omens which read: “Leave trans kids alone, you absolute freaks.”

