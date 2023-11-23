Doctor Who Releases First-Look Clip Of Miriam Margolyes' Character And We're Already Obsessed

Miriam Margolyes and her Doctor Who character Beep The Meep Fairfax Media/Getty/BBC

As Doctor Who edges ever closer to its long-awaited 60th anniversary specials, featuring the return of both David Tennant and Catherine Tate, the BBC has dropped a first-look teaser starring Miriam Margolyes and Yasmin Finney.

In the three new specials – which will begin airing this weekend – Miriam is set to lend her voice to the adorable alien Beep The Meep.

A short clip titled “Donna meets the Meep!” has now debuted on the show’s official YouTube channel, and has given viewers a glimpse at some of the galactic chaos set to ensue.

Beep appears to be lodging in Donna’s shed, and is being tended to by her daughter, Rose Temple – who is trying to hide the Meep from her mother.

After a brief but absolutely adorable chat between Rose and Beep, Donna enters, forcing Beep to pretend to be a toy.

Things go swimmingly until Donna pokes Beep in the eye, prompting the wide-eyed extra terrestrial to reveal its true nature – and Donna to give a classic: “What the hell!”

Catherine Tate and David Tennant are both returning to Doctor Who Zoe McConnell and Alistair Heap/BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/Disney

As well as the cast members we’ve already mentioned, the 60th anniversary celebrations will also feature Neil Patrick Harris as a vintage Who villain.

The trio of specials will lead into Ncuti Gatwa’s tenure as the Fifteenth Doctor.

Ncuti, best known for his role as Eric Effiong in Netflix’s Sex Education, will take up the role of the Time Lord alongside Millie Rose Gibson as new companion Ruby Sunday, and Drag Race icon Jinkx Monsoon in an as-yet-undisclosed villainous role.

Further appearances – including Matt Smith and William Hartnell – have been theorised by and teased by fans and franchise stars.

