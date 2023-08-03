Yasmin Finney Opens Up About The ‘Pressure’ Of Taking On Her ‘Monumental’ Doctor Who Role

Yasmin Finney Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

Yasmin Finney’s star is certainly on the rise. Shortly after making her debut as Elle in Netflix hit Heartstopper, it was confirmed she’d been cast in Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary special, helmed by Russell T Davies.

She is set to play a character named Rose – in a nod to Billie Piper’s role as the ninth and 10th Doctors’ companion Rose Tyler – and she has now opened up about the seriously high expectations that come with taking on a part with “a lot of history” in the much-loved sci-fi show.

Advertisement

“I mean it’s obviously got a lot of history, hasn’t it?” she told Elle UK. “To play a character with such history, even just the name, you’ve got that pressure instantly that I didn’t have with Elle [on Heartstopper].”

She went on to describe the experience of being cast in the show as “mind-blowing”, admitting that she “can’t really relive it because I was so in the moment”.

At first, she told the magazine, she auditioned for the series without knowing exactly what it was, as the project had been given a code name to keep things top secret.

“Then I found out what the show was and I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’ve just been cast in Doctor Who,’” she said. “It’s a trans character as well, and it’s such a blessing as well to be able to play such a monumental character like Rose.”

Advertisement

Davdi Tennant and Catherine Tate seen on set during filming for the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who Simon Chapman/LNP/Shutterstock

Yasmin said that she was able to “watch TV gold on set” and learn from David Tennant and Catherine Tate, “two amazing, amazing actors” who are reprising their roles as the 10th doctor and his companion Donna Noble for the anniversary special.

“I grew up watching Doctor Who, watching David Tennant and Catherine Tate,” she added. “That was my era in 2003. It’s crazy to be on a show that deeply has a lot of history with me.”

She also praised co-star Ncuti Gatwa, aka the fifteenth doctor, describing him as “just amazing”.

“He’s making history literally, and I’m just really happy to be a part of his world.”

Ncuti Gatwa is set to play the Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Yasmin’s role was announced last summer in a statement from showrunner Russell.

“Life on Doctor Who gets brighter and wilder; how can there be another Rose?” he said at the time. “You’ll find out in 2023, but it’s an absolute joy to welcome Yasmin to the Doctor Who set.

Advertisement

“We all fell in love with her in Heartstopper, one of those shows which changes the world - and how Yasmin can change the Whoniverse!”