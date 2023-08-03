Heartstopper 2 Contains A Marvel Easter Egg You Probably Won't Spot

Joe Locke and Kit Connor in the second season of Heartstopper Netflix

Warning! This article contains mild spoilers for Heartstopper’s second season.

After what feels like forever, Heartstopper season two has finally landed on Netflix.

The new season picks up with Nick and Charlie as they navigate their new relationship and their final year at school, before heading to Paris on a trip with the rest of the gang.

But Amid all the heartwarming moments on screen, there’s also an Easter Egg buried in the show that some fans will likely miss, which makes reference to Joe Locke’s casting in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actor, who plays Charlie Spring in the show, has been cast in a yet-to-be-revealed role in Disney+ series Agatha: Coven of Chaos, which has been billed as a sequel to WandaVision.

In episode two of season two of Heartstopper, Charlie makes a quip about not being a Marvel fan as he and Nick enjoy a movie afternoon.

After nodding off on Nick’s chest, Charlie says: “Did I fall asleep?”

Nick then replies: “Are you tired or is this movie just really boring?”

“I did warn you I’m not a fan of Marvel movies,” Charlie says.

It has also been rumoured that Kit Connor, who plays Nick, could also be set to join the MCU.

Earlier this year, there was online speculation that he was to be cast as Hulkling, a member of the Young Avengers, although there has since been no official announcement.

Meanwhile, Heartstopper’s second season has been met with overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics and a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

A third season of the show has already been commissioned.