Here's Your First Look At The New Cast Joining Heartstopper Season 2

Netflix has offered Heartstopper fans their first look at the new characters set to join the forthcoming second series.

The hit romantic teen drama is returning next month as lead characters Nick and Charlie – played by Kit Connor and Joe Locke – begin the next chapter of their relationship.

As their story continues, they are set to be joined by a host of new faces, with pictures of the previously announced additions to the cast released by Netflix.

Among them are TikTok star Bel Priestley as Naomi and newcomer Ash Self as Felix, with both characters becoming new pals for Elle.

Fellow newcomer Leila Khan is also joining the cast as Sahar Zahid, another student.

Call My Agent star Thibault de Montalembert appears as Nick’s father, Stephane, and Jack Barton, who featured in Netflix’s The Letter For The King, will play Nick’s older brother, David Nelson.

West End star Nima Taleghani, who once appeared in Casualty, is set to play new teacher Mr. Farouk

Bradley Riches is also set to take on a new role of James McEwan, after previously popping up in an online segment as a different character in season one.

The new images also feature some of the returning characters, including Imogen (Rhea Norwood), Tori (Jenny Walser), Ben (Sebastian Croft) and Elle (Yasmin Finney) and Tao (William Gao).

Other returning cast include Cormac Hyde-Corrin and Jenny Walser as Harry Greene and Tori Spring, respectively, while Olivia Colman will be popping up again as Nick’s mum and Chetna Pandya will return as Coach Singh.

Little is known about the storylines for season two, but we do know that Nick, Charlie and some of their friends will enjoy a trip to Paris.

It appears the vacation won’t be all smooth-sailing though, as the characters have “a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love and friendship,” Netflix previously revealed.

We also know that the series will see Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges, as Tao and Elle also work out if they can be more than just friends.