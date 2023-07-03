The Heartstopper Cast Had The Best Message For Anti-LGBTQ+ Protesters At This Year's London Pride

The Heartstopper cast were out in force at London Pride over the weekend, with a joyous display as they travelled through the streets of the capital on their own float.
As well as delighting fans of the popular Netflix teen series, the actors also sent the best message for anti-LGBTQ+ protesters who turned up at Saturday’s event, too.
They were seen giving the middle finger to the counter demonstration and blowing kisses as they danced and lived their best lives to Kylie Minogue’s hit single Padam Padam.
Video footage captured by Pink News showed cast members including Joe Locke, Kit Connor, William Gao, Sebastian Croft, Corinna Brown and Tobie Donovan responding to the protesters.
Members of the cast had a similar response to another demonstration at last year’s London Pride as well, as they attended the event for the first time since the release of Heartstopper last April.
The second series of the show is set to arrive later this year, with a third also already confirmed.
To coincide with Pride, Netflix dropped an official teaser trailer for the new season:
While it didn’t reveal too much in the way of plotlines, back in May, Netflix shared the first photos of the cast on the set.
In one photo, Kit and Joe are seen looking loved-up as Nick and Charlie while apparently on a school trip to Paris, while another sees Tara and Darcy (played by Corinna Brown and Kizzy Edgell) together on a rooftop.
There was also a new snap of Tao (William Gao) and Elle (Yasmin Finney) on what looks to be their first date.
The first series of Heartstopper is streaming on Netflix now.