The Heartstopper Cast Had The Best Message For Anti-LGBTQ+ Protesters At This Year's London Pride

Some of the cast of Heartstopper on the show's float at Saturday's London Pride Peter Nicholls via Getty Images

The Heartstopper cast were out in force at London Pride over the weekend, with a joyous display as they travelled through the streets of the capital on their own float.

As well as delighting fans of the popular Netflix teen series, the actors also sent the best message for anti-LGBTQ+ protesters who turned up at Saturday’s event, too.

Advertisement

They were seen giving the middle finger to the counter demonstration and blowing kisses as they danced and lived their best lives to Kylie Minogue’s hit single Padam Padam.

Incredible: the #Heartstopper cast responded to religious protesters trying to disrupt this year's #LondonPride in the best way: by giving them the finger. #Hstwt #LondonPride2023 pic.twitter.com/QzCCOffbyW — PinkNews (@PinkNews) July 1, 2023

Members of the cast had a similar response to another demonstration at last year’s London Pride as well, as they attended the event for the first time since the release of Heartstopper last April.

Advertisement

The second series of the show is set to arrive later this year, with a third also already confirmed.

To coincide with Pride, Netflix dropped an official teaser trailer for the new season:

While it didn’t reveal too much in the way of plotlines, back in May, Netflix shared the first photos of the cast on the set.

In one photo, Kit and Joe are seen looking loved-up as Nick and Charlie while apparently on a school trip to Paris, while another sees Tara and Darcy (played by Corinna Brown and Kizzy Edgell) together on a rooftop.

There was also a new snap of Tao (William Gao) and Elle (Yasmin Finney) on what looks to be their first date.

Advertisement