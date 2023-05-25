Netflix Teases What To Expect From Heartstopper Season Two In First-Look Photos

Joe Locke and Kit Connor in the second season of Heartstopper Netflix

With just a couple of short months to go until the much-anticipated return of one of 2022’s biggest shows, Netflix has teased what’s in store in the second season of Heartstopper.

The much-loved teen drama became a sleeper hit following its debut on the streaming service last year, winning rave reviews and making overnight stars of its leading actors Kit Connor and Joe Locke.

Advertisement

On Wednesday evening, Netflix shared the first photos of the cast on the set of season two, offering a first look at what viewers can look forward to in the new batch of episodes.

In one photo, Kit and Joe are seen looking loved-up as Nick and Charlie while apparently on a school trip to Paris, while another sees Tara and Darcy (played by Corinna Brown and Kizzy Edgell) together on a rooftop.

🍂 Here's your first look at Heartstopper S2!!! 🍂 pic.twitter.com/5Xz6Dcb7N8 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) May 24, 2023

Oh, and for all you Tao and Elle shippers, there’s also a new snap of the pair on what looks to be their first date.

Advertisement

Film lover Tao (William Gao) and Elle (Yasmin Finney) can be seen in an extra photo looking pretty cosy at the cinema together, after sparks quite literally flew between the two friends in the season one finale.

ok but TAO'S HAIR!!! pic.twitter.com/VMCSmcSG9A — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) May 24, 2023

The second season of Heartstopper will begin streaming in the summer, but if you’re planning to watch on someone else’s account, you might want to rethink that plan.