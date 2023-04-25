Kit Connor and Joe Locke share an embrace on the set of Heartstopper's new season Netflix

Heartstopper fans have finally been given the season two update they’ve been waiting almost a full year for.

The Netflix teen drama debuted on the streaming service in April 2022, and quickly became a word-of-mouth hit, making household names of its stars Kit Connor and Joe Locke and eventually being renewed for two more seasons.

It’s now been confirmed that the first of these will be debuting in a matter of months, with Netflix announcing on Monday that Heartstopper will be back on our screens on 3 August.

As well as the summer release date, Netflix posted a behind-the-scenes video from the set of season two, showing the cast talking about what fans should expect from the new batch of episodes.

We can finally tell you…Heartstopper Season 2 comes to Netflix 3 August!!! 🍂 🍂 🍂 pic.twitter.com/I2aagRDBk9 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) April 24, 2023

Netflix also teased: “In Heartstopper season two, Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship, Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges [and] Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends.

“Plus there’s exams, a school trip to Paris, and prom!”

Heartstopper actor Joe Locke told HuffPost last year of season two: “If we follow Charlie’s story from the web comic and the novels, his mental health takes a turn for the worse.

“I think that would be really interesting to tackle in the series and to see how that [impacts] Charlie and Nick’s relationship. Not only do they get older, but their issues become more serious.

“What we’ve created in season one is an atmosphere that tackles serious subjects, but through an optimistic lens.”

Co-star Kit Connor agreed: “I think Charlie’s mental health will definitely be a main focus.

“But we’d also touch on how they learn to deal with that as a couple — how they learn the importance of creating a support system, while also learning that you can’t always help and have to let people learn things themselves.”

