Netflix Teases Cryptic 'Surprise' For Heartstopper Fans As Show Celebrates One-Year Anniversary

Netflix has teased a big surprise for fans of Heartstopper on the show’s one-year anniversary.

On Saturday, the streaming giant shared a cryptic video to mark one year since the hit teen drama’s debut, featuring cast members Kit Connor, Joe Locke, William Gao and Yasmin Finney.

“We’ve got a surprise for you,” Yasmin reveals, with Kit noting that it will be coming “this week”.

“What could it be? What could it be?” William adds.

Netflix said: “One year ago today we said ‘hi’ to Heartstopper S1. What’s next? If you’re lucky you might find out this week…

“And that’s just the start. All this week we’ll be bringing you the latest news on a whole load of your favourite Netflix titles. Keep checking back – you won’t want to miss it!”

Heartstopper quickly garnered a loyal following upon its arrival on Netflix in 2022, with viewers falling in love with Charlie and Nick’s wholesome love story.

The show also made household names of its cast, particularly Kit Connor and Joe Locke, who play Heartstopper’s central couple (although their overnight fame hasn’t been without its pitfalls).

Charlie and Nick's love story was one of the TV highlights of 2022 Netflix

Netflix confirmed in May that Heartstopper had already been renewed for at least two more seasons, with Joe telling HuffPost last year: “If we follow Charlie’s story from the web comic and the novels, his mental health takes a turn for the worse.

“I think that would be really interesting to tackle in the series and to see how that [impacts] Charlie and Nick’s relationship. Not only do they get older, but their issues become more serious.

“What we’ve created in season one is an atmosphere that tackles serious subjects, but through an optimistic lens.”

Kit agreed: “I think Charlie’s mental health will definitely be a main focus. But we’d also touch on how they learn to deal with that as a couple — how they learn the importance of creating a support system, while also learning that you can’t always help and have to let people learn things themselves.”