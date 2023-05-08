The cast of Stranger Things pictured during the show's third season Netflix

Production on the upcoming fifth and final season of Stranger Things has been put on hold due to the writers’ strike in America.

Last week, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) announced its first strike in 15 years, with the union saying that conditions for writers on TV shows had massively diminished following the rise of streaming.

Among the conditions that workers are calling for are higher minimum pay, more writers per show and less exclusivity on single projects.

On Friday evening, Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers said they would be shutting down production on the award-winning Netflix show for the foreseeable future while the strike continues.

“Writing does not stop when filming begins,” they said. “While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike.

“We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then ― over and out.”

Meanwhile, a number of US talk shows are also now on hiatus, with re-runs currently airing in their usual timeslots.

Stranger Things returned for its fourth season in 2022, after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The latest series was met with largely positive reviews and proved hugely popular on the streaming service, as well as sparking a resurgence of Kate Bush’s hit Running Up That Hill, which wound up topping the UK singles chart following its prominent placing in the show.

It was later announced that Stranger Things had been renewed for a fifth season, although this would be its last.