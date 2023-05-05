Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story imagines what the early years of Charlotte's marriage to King George III was really like Netflix

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

The spin-off series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story has already got viewers seriously bereft with its gut-wrenching love story just a day after it was released.

The drama, based on Netflix series called Bridgerton, looks at the life of Queen Charlotte and how she came to fall in love with King George III.

Queen Charlotte and King George are based on the real life royals who wed in 1761, and reigned between the late 1700s and early 1800s.

They had a whopping 15 children together, and Charlotte became her husband’s guardian in 1811 after what the Royal Family’s website describes as “the onset of his permanent madness”.

While Queen Charlotte is a gossip-loving side character who is married to a King facing intense mental illness in the main Netflix series, the spin-off takes viewers back a few decades.

It starts when Charlotte is not yet the queen and the six episodes take viewers through the beginning of her love story with King George III.

And, to make things even more emotional, the spin-off draws some particularly heartbreaking comparisons between the start of their relationship in 1761 and their relationship in main Netflix series, around 1817.

It may have only been available to watch for a day but it’s probably safe to say, Bridgerton has done it yet again, and stolen Twitter’s heart with another tumultuous love story...

#QueenCharlotte - they managed to steal and break our hearts in 6 episodes pic.twitter.com/cwROgZm7pI — phxsphenes (@yoonstann) May 4, 2023

i quiet literally had to fight back tears while watching this. This might be bridgerton’s best love confession thus far. #QueenCharlotte pic.twitter.com/UTaYjIzuqu — QC ♤ LOCKDOWN (@ravnboy) May 4, 2023

"From the moment I saw you trying to go over the wall...I have loved you desperately..."



"You did not go over the wall."

"No, George. I did not go over the wall."



When I say I couldn't see through the tears #QueenCharlotte pic.twitter.com/7Jq7fZDlKu — gitme 🤟🏻🌸🎈🍎🐝 (@Coolcatdizi) May 4, 2023

i thought queen charlotte was a character for comedic relief. i didn’t sign up for this whole pain #QueenCharlotte

pic.twitter.com/Ji9BF5NUA0 — noms (@gavinlbcarter) May 4, 2023

Watching Queen Charlotte knowing very well how their love story is gonna end😭😭heartbreaking really💔 #QueenCharlotte pic.twitter.com/uWVYheUMLm — Kemunto💕 (@emunto_k) May 4, 2023

Imma pretend that they are happy together, that he is not sick and they lived a happy life. That George tended to his garden and looked at stars. Because the pain I’m in at the moment. I KNEW IT WOULD BE SAD BUT WATCHING IT 😭😭 #QueenCharlotte pic.twitter.com/5HhWMj7Ekf — Amivi⁷ (watch queen Charlotte!!)💗 (@amivireads) May 4, 2023

No, because you don't understand. No one was supposed to top Anthony and Kate's chemistry in my head. "Just" George and "I'm gonna climb this wall" Charlotte are working overtime and I'm MELTING!!! It's literally episode 1. Let me BREATHE! #QueenCharlotte pic.twitter.com/OMHXW7Td4n — a scribe of morpheus (@MimiSometimes) May 4, 2023