Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.
The spin-off series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story has already got viewers seriously bereft with its gut-wrenching love story just a day after it was released.
The drama, based on Netflix series called Bridgerton, looks at the life of Queen Charlotte and how she came to fall in love with King George III.
Queen Charlotte and King George are based on the real life royals who wed in 1761, and reigned between the late 1700s and early 1800s.
They had a whopping 15 children together, and Charlotte became her husband’s guardian in 1811 after what the Royal Family’s website describes as “the onset of his permanent madness”.
While Queen Charlotte is a gossip-loving side character who is married to a King facing intense mental illness in the main Netflix series, the spin-off takes viewers back a few decades.
It starts when Charlotte is not yet the queen and the six episodes take viewers through the beginning of her love story with King George III.
And, to make things even more emotional, the spin-off draws some particularly heartbreaking comparisons between the start of their relationship in 1761 and their relationship in main Netflix series, around 1817.
It may have only been available to watch for a day but it’s probably safe to say, Bridgerton has done it yet again, and stolen Twitter’s heart with another tumultuous love story...