Netflix Has An Update On The Future Of The Diplomat After That Cliffhanger Ending

The Diplomat has been a huge hit for Netflix in the last two weeks Netflix

Netflix has confirmed that its hit original drama The Diplomat will be returning for a second season.

The political thriller first began streaming just two weeks ago, but has already amassed a loyal following, reaching the top 10 most-watched shows on Netflix in 86 countries.

On Tuesday morning, the streaming giant announced that The Diplomat would be back for a second run, although exact details are so far being kept under wraps.

Keri Russell, who plays Kate Wyler and also executive produced the first season of The Diplomat, enthused: “I am thrilled to be headed back for another round of this smart screwball show. Dare I say it’s fun? Thank you Netflix for giving us another shot.”

Keri Russell in The Diplomat ALEX BAILEY/NETFLIX

Showrunner Deborah Cahn agreed: “We had such a great time making The Diplomat. And it’s a thrill to see how much people are enjoying it. We’re so glad we get to do it again!”

The Diplomat centres around Kate Wyler, a newly-appointed US ambassador to the United Kingdom.

Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell on the set of The Diplomat ALEX BAILEY/NETFLIX

Following its debut in mid-April, the show was streamed for 57.48 million hours in its first weekend alone, with an impressive score of 90% on the reviews website Rotten Tomatoes.

Jinny Howe, the vice president of drama at Netflix, said of the show’s success: “Fans around the world are loving every minute of The Diplomat’s gripping and propulsive drama, and embracing Keri Russell’s powerful performance as Kate Wyler.

“After that jaw-dropping cliffhanger, we can’t wait for them to see what the amazing visionary team of Debora Cahn, Janice Williams and Keri Russell have in store for season two.”

