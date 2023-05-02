Netflix Has An Update On The Future Of The Diplomat After That Cliffhanger Ending

Netflix has confirmed that its hit original drama The Diplomat will be returning for a second season.
The political thriller first began streaming just two weeks ago, but has already amassed a loyal following, reaching the top 10 most-watched shows on Netflix in 86 countries.
On Tuesday morning, the streaming giant announced that The Diplomat would be back for a second run, although exact details are so far being kept under wraps.
Keri Russell, who plays Kate Wyler and also executive produced the first season of The Diplomat, enthused: “I am thrilled to be headed back for another round of this smart screwball show. Dare I say it’s fun? Thank you Netflix for giving us another shot.”
Showrunner Deborah Cahn agreed: “We had such a great time making The Diplomat. And it’s a thrill to see how much people are enjoying it. We’re so glad we get to do it again!”
The Diplomat centres around Kate Wyler, a newly-appointed US ambassador to the United Kingdom.
Alongside Keri, the show also features performances from British stars Rufus Sewell, Rory Kinnear, Celia Imrie and Pearl Mackie.
Following its debut in mid-April, the show was streamed for 57.48 million hours in its first weekend alone, with an impressive score of 90% on the reviews website Rotten Tomatoes.
Jinny Howe, the vice president of drama at Netflix, said of the show’s success: “Fans around the world are loving every minute of The Diplomat’s gripping and propulsive drama, and embracing Keri Russell’s powerful performance as Kate Wyler.
“After that jaw-dropping cliffhanger, we can’t wait for them to see what the amazing visionary team of Debora Cahn, Janice Williams and Keri Russell have in store for season two.”
The first eight episodes of The Diplomat are available to stream now on Netflix.