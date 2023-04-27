Netflix Unveils Behind-The-Scenes Snaps Of The Crown's New Prince William And Kate Middleton

Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton and Ed McVey as Prince William Justin Downing/Netflix

The Crown has unveiled new photos from the upcoming sixth and final series depicting the early days of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s relationship.

Snaps from the set of the award-winning Netflix drama shows latest additions to the cast Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy walking hand in hand in St Andrews, Scotland, where the royal couple first met while at university.

Newcomers Ed and Meg will join the cast in later episodes of The Crown’s final series, joining returning stars like Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II and Dominic West as King Charles (still known as Prince Charles in those days).

The Crown Netflix

A Netflix press release explained: “As The Crown enters a new decade, Prince William starts at University in St Andrew’s, determined to lead as normal a life as possible while he still can.

“Also beginning life as a University student, is Kate Middleton from Berkshire. As the pair meet for the first time on campus, a new romance and a new future for The Crown begins.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton pictured in the early years of their relationship Shutterstock

The Crown filmed scenes in real locations in St Andrew’s once frequented by William and Kate.

One behind-the-scenes snap even shows Ed and Meg posing outside a coffee shop which claims to be the site “where Kate met Wills”.

A first look at Prince William (Ed McVey) and Kate Middleton (Meg Bellamy) from the sixth and ~final~ season of The Crown, coming later this year. pic.twitter.com/1xsZuXEFUC — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) April 27, 2023

Season five of The Crown debuted in 2022 and received a more mixed critical reception than its predecessor, although it still proved popular with Netflix viewers.

Events expected to be covered in the final run include the death of Princess Diana and Tony Blair’s tenure as prime minister, with Doctor Foster star Bertie Carvel portraying the former Labour leader.