Love Is Blind Star Amber Pike Trashes Show, Says She Doesn’t Watch It

Amber Pike and Matt Barnett attend Love Is Blind Atlanta screening in February 2020. Paras Griffin via Getty Images

Amber Pike has set her sights on calling out Love is Blind.

Earlier this month, the season one contestant posted an Easter photo to Instagram of with her husband Matt Barnett, who she met and married on the Netflix reality show in 2018. (The show debuted on Netflix in 2020, but was shot in 2018.)

In the post’s comments, a fan asked the reality star who her favourite couple was from Season 4. Amber responded with the revelation that she and Matt “don’t watch LIB.”

When the fan expressed surprise, “since that’s where you found the love of your life” Pike responded:

“we are together IN SPITE of that show not because of it.”

Pike and Barnett on “Love Is Blind: After the Altar” in 2021. Netflix

Amber didn’t hold back when another fan asked if she and Barnett would be willing to be featured on the show again if asked.

“I told them to stay away from us,” she responded.

It should be noted that Amber and Matt were also featured on the Love Is Blind season one reunion show, and on the special Love Is Blind: After The Altar in 2021.

HuffPost reached out to Netflix and the production company behind Love is Blind, Kinetic Content, for comment, but didn’t receive an immediate response.

Amber’s comments follow an Insider report last week in which several past participants from the reality dating show alleged mistreatment by Kinetic. Complaints included a lack of sleep for contestants, terrible living conditions, limited access to food and water, and an abundance of alcohol.

Season two contestant Danielle Ruhl told the outlet that the show pressured her to continue filming despite a serious mental health condition.

Lauren Speed, who married her husband Cameron Hamilton in season one, has also been critical of the show. In 2022, she tweeted that most of the pairings on the show were “forced” or were pushed “forward for entertainment purposes.”

In a statement to Variety, Kinetic Content denied any wrongdoing.