David Tennant as The Doctor BBC/PA Media

The BBC have released a new Doctor Who trailer revealing the episode titles for the 60th anniversary specials ahead of the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool.

Doctor Who will return for three special episodes, featuring David Tennant as the 14th doctor and Catherine Tate playing his sidekick Donna Noble, to coincide with the celebrations marking six decades of the show.

Advertisement

Moments before Eurovision kicked off in Liverpool, viewers were given a glimpse of what to expect later this year when the Tardis lands.

The teaser revealed the first of the three specials will be titled The Star Beast, while the second is called Wild Blue Yonder and the third is named The Giggle.

#DoctorWho returns later this year for its 60th anniversary with three special episodes ❤️❤️➕🔷



Special One: THE STAR BEAST

Special Two: WILD BLUE YONDER

Special Three: THE GIGGLE pic.twitter.com/5RP2qf0tIY — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) May 13, 2023

Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa is set to take over as the Time Lord after the three specials, alongside Coronation Street actress Millie Gibson, who is playing the Doctor’s companion Ruby Sunday.

Advertisement

Gatwa’s first episode as the 15th doctor will air over the festive period, with 18-year-old Gibson becoming the youngest companion in the show’s history.

The series will also include RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Jinkx Monsoon as the doctor’s “most powerful enemy yet”. Heartstopper actress Yasmin Finney appeared as a character called Rose in the trailer, alongside American actor Neil Patrick Harris.

The latest revamp of the series sees It’s A Sin writer Russell T Davies return as showrunner, the man behind the 2005 revival of the long-running BBC show, succeeding Chris Chibnall who introduced Jodie Whittaker as the 13th Doctor.

Speaking about the sci-fi show returning in November 2023, Davies said: “The titles are just the beginning of the Doctor’s biggest adventure yet.

“Autumn is coming, with three hours of danger, Donna and disaster about to be unleashed!”

Doctor Who will air on the BBC in the UK and Ireland, while streaming platform Disney+ will show episodes to audiences elsewhere.