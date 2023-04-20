Doctor Who Fans Are Gagged As Show Unveils First Look At Jinkx Monsoon In Character

Doctor Who has unveiled the first photos of Jinkx Monsoon in character after landing a “major” role in the show’s upcoming season.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race winner – who was crowned the Queen of All Queens last year – revealed earlier this week that she was in Cardiff for “meetings and costume fittings” about her forthcoming stint in Doctor Who, in which she’ll be playing a mysterious new adversary of The Doctor.

Jinkx Monsoon in character as Doctor Who's latest new addition James Pardon/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios

On Wednesday evening, the BBC released exciting new snaps of Jinkx in character, as well as a teaser video from set in which she was seen indulging her villainous side.

Doctor Who and Drag Race fans alike were quick to voice their excitement after seeing the first snaps of Jinkx in character:

This show's about to OD on camp, and I'm loving it https://t.co/tsTYsl4bbH — Max Kashevsky (@MaxKashevsky) April 19, 2023

Doctor Who is at its best when they lean into their camp. Very excited for this. https://t.co/CXiaCJskwx — Ryan Shattuck (@ryanmer) April 19, 2023

manifestation circle:



🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯

Doctor Who

🕯 musical 🕯

episode

🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯 https://t.co/l8qxz2Enlt — Christel Dee (@ChristelDee) April 19, 2023

Still rather surreal knowing that one of my favourite drag queens is going to be in a show that I've loved for 18 years... 😊♥️♥️➕🔷 #DoctorWho #JinkxMonsoon https://t.co/cDG2Wsnilt — ChrisTrekkin 🖖💫🪐🏳️🌈🎵 (@ChrisTrekkin) April 19, 2023

Jinkx Monsoon turning me into a full on Doctor Who fan again like it’s 2013… like are you kidding me https://t.co/1pSt6dLSAs — Charlie Caroline-Chris (@geogre_j) April 20, 2023

I'm not a Doctor Who fan, but I'm immensely excited for Jinkx. Season 5 of Drag Race was the second one I watched and I was rooting for her from the beginning 💜 https://t.co/FsPTKFvJKT — BlkZard (@MicahEddie) April 19, 2023

I've not heen this excited for a Doctor Who villain since they cast Michelle Gomez. https://t.co/ZNISfJnj8p — Spider-Father@TFNation2023 (@mellowshade) April 20, 2023

Once again, I am in absolute awe of Russell T Davies' committment to making his new era as overt & unrepentantly queer as he possibly can. This is CAMP. #DoctorWho https://t.co/EA2Ha5PXuR — Olly (@ollyw1ll) April 19, 2023

And it didn’t take long for people to start speculating about Jinkx’s character, particularly given what we already know about Neil Patrick Harris’ upcoming role in the show:

They’ve announced two villains so far post 13, and they’ve both been described as the most powerful enemy yet 😭 https://t.co/QwcGu11PQW — Jacob (@_Jacobwho) April 19, 2023

Bearing in mind they have been described very similarly and they’re giving similar vibes, i’m calling that NPH’s character in the 60th is a new Time Lord villain, and they regenerate into Jinkx https://t.co/pSXINoT6tK — Josh Carr - #TPAODW👾 (@joshryancarr) April 19, 2023

Pretty sure RTD said in publicity that Neil Patrick Harris was playing the Doctor's most powerful enemy yet... could they be one and the same character? https://t.co/XnmRz62eB6 — Pip (@pipmadeley) April 19, 2023

I think back to the 60th trailer where NPH’s character talks about “the show is just beginning” which gives me the same showman vibes as this costume does. And given how similarly both characters are described, could there be a relation between the two characters? #DoctorWho https://t.co/egZayBjceR pic.twitter.com/mSvlJBUDtN — Olly (@olly_1411) April 19, 2023

Jinkx and NPH are connected in some way, perhaps versions of the same character - just this one being music themed. https://t.co/HLUo3xJscL — Jude (@_PigginTeaBreak) April 19, 2023

Meanwhile, others couldn’t help feeling they’d seen the costume somewhere before:

Bette Midler in Hocus Pocus, anyone? https://t.co/R3QQAEANCO — Enough Of That Now (@AndyGilder) April 19, 2023

Jinkx initially rose to fame as a contestant on the fifth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, returning to the franchise last year to compete in the ultimate All Stars series against fellow her fellow winners.

Since triumphing in All Stars 7, she’s been treading the boards on Broadway as Mama Morton in the hit show Chicago.

Speaking to PRIDE, Jinkx said of her latest venture: “It’s a dream come true. I’ve had a lot of dreams come true recently.”

“I’m terribly excited,” she added. “It’s not easy to encapsulate how excited I am with words.

“I was saying to the director yesterday, the role that I’m playing, it’s like everything I ever dreamed about doing as an actor in one character. It’s insane. It’s like all of my actor fantasies have been rolled into one character, and now I get to do it all on a show that I love, written by a prolific writer, a voice of our generation who has written so many astounding things.

“And this is just one example of his brilliance, Russell T. Davies. But it’s just… it’s extremely thrilling. And when I was dreaming, when I was a little boy, dreaming of growing up and being an actress, this is what I was imagining.”

Jinkx will be playing the Time Lord's "most powerful enemy yet" James Pardon/Bad Woilf/BBC Studios

Doctor Who returns in November 2023 with three special episodes with former star David Tennant reprising his role as the Time Lord to coincide with the show’s 60th anniversary.

New Time Lord Ncuti Gatwa’s first episode as the 15th Doctor will then air over the festive period, with a full series to follow in 2024.

It was previously announced that the 15th Doctor’s companion will be called Ruby Sunday and will be played by former Coronation Street star Millie Gibson.