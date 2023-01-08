Russell T Davies Has A Message For Any Doctor Who Fans Concerned About Disney's Involvement

Russell T Davies Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

Russell T Davies has assured fans that the upcoming series of Doctor Who is “absolutely the same show” despite Disney’s involvement.

The It’s A Sin and Queer As Folk creator is returning to the helm of Doctor Who after over a decade away for the hit sci-fi show’s forthcoming 60th anniversary specials and 14th series.

Back in October, it was announced that season 14 would be a Disney+ co-production, with the streaming service also acquiring the international rights to the show.

However, if any fans are worried about how Disney’s involvement in Doctor Who might affect its content, Russell has insisted viewers shouldn’t notice any changes.

“People are, naturally, worried about American producers having notes on things. Well, don’t be,” he told Doctor Who magazine. “[Disney is] giving excellent notes.

“And I’m here to tell you, you haven’t watched a drama on British television in 20 years that hasn’t had American notes on it. Everything is a co-production… it’s really, completely normal.”

In a typically cryptic tease, he added: “If you want any more reassurance, let me just tell you that we’re about to transmit the words ‘Mavic Chen’ on television for the first time since 1966. It is absolutely the same show.”

Russell’s return to Doctor Who comes after the departure of showrunner Chris Chibnall and lead star Jodie Whittaker.