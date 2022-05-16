Yasmin Finney as Elle in Heartstopper Netflix

Heartstopper star Yasmin Finney has joined the cast of Doctor Who.

The actress, who shot to fame as Elle in Netflix’s hit LGBTQ+ coming-of-age drama, is set to play the character of Rose in the new era of the BBC series.

Advertisement

Yasmin is filming scenes that are due to air in 2023 to coincide with the show’s 60 anniversary.

Advertisement

Yasmin’s casting also follows the announcement that Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa is set to take over from Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor for the next series.

Yasmin and Russell had teased her casting on Monday afternoon, as she posted a series of symbols on her Instagram page that have denoted impending Doctor Who announcements over the last few weeks, with Russell commenting: “Doctor Who’s own Heartstopper.”

Advertisement

Speaking of joining Doctor Who, Yasmin said: “If anyone would have told 8 year old Yasmin that one day she’d be part of this iconic show, I would have never in a million years believed them.

“This show has a place in so many people’s hearts, so to be seen as a trans actress by the legend himself Russell, has not only made my year, it’s made my life.

“I cannot wait to begin this journey and for you all to see how Rose blossoms. Get Ready.”

Yasmin will play the character of Rose in 2023 Yellow Belly

Russell added: “Life on Doctor Who gets brighter and wilder, how can there be another Rose? You’ll find out in 2023, but it’s an absolute joy to welcome Yasmin to the Doctor Who set.

Advertisement

“We all fell in love with her in Heartstopper, one of those shows which changes the world - and now Yasmin can change the Whoniverse!”

A Doctor Who character called Rose was previously played by Billie Piper, who served as a companion to Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant’s versions of The Doctor.

Catherine Tate and David Tennant are returning to Doctor Who Alistair Heap/BBC Studios via PA Media

Russell previously teased that the 60th anniversary episode could be a “missing story. Or a parallel world. Or a dream, or a trick, or a flashback”, perhaps going some way as to helping answer the mystery about Yasmin’s character.

David Tennant served as the lead in Doctor Who between 2005 and 2010.