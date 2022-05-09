When Jodie Whittaker announced she was quitting Doctor Who, speculation about who would take over from her quickly followed.

Everyone from It’s A Sin star Olly Alexander to Hugh Grant were linked to the role, but it’s fair to say that Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa wasn’t on many people’s Doctor Who bingo cards (our bad, Ncuti).

Now, following the announcement that the 29-year-old will be the 14th Time Lord, we’re all feeling (a) like idiots for overlooking him and (b) very excited indeed that this young, Black, queer star will be taking up residence in the Tardis.

As showrunner Russel T Davis put it so perfectly, “the future is here”.

Twitter agrees...

Ncuti Gatwa is so good on SEX EDUCATION, a lightning rod of charm and comedic timing. A star from the moment he popped on screen. He’s going to be phenomenal as the next Doctor. #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/IiM1qjd8UC — Robert Daniels (@812filmreviews) May 8, 2022

I love them.



Honestly, I’m ecstatic that we are in a time where we have two marvellously talented black actors playing the Doctor across mediums. Ncuti Gatwa and Jo Martin - Fourteen and Fugitive supremacy. 😍



Sometimes, you just feel seen. And that’s amazing. 💜 #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/iJqOFMtEPN — Dominic G. Martin (@DominicJGM) May 8, 2022

I am overflowing with happiness. Ncuti makes all of our days brighter on set with his boundless enthusiasm and radiant energy. This could not happen to a better human being PERIOD.



THE DOCTOR IS IN!!!!!!!!https://t.co/XIW3uOhS7P — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) May 8, 2022

Ncuti Gatwa is a proper superstar. #DoctorWho is so lucky to have him. ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/05hg9Fq3yi — Morgan Jeffery (@morganjeffery) May 8, 2022

Ncuti Gatwa, a Rwandan refugee welcomed by Scotland, graduate of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, BAFTA nominee, gay and black, is the new Doctor Who. Brilliant! Well done, the casting team! — Steve Callaghan (@SteveCa30448773) May 8, 2022

Congratulations to Ncuti Gatwa who has been announced as the new Doctor Who. The Rwandan/Scottish actor will take over from Jodie Whittaker.

We all know some people will lose their minds if not spontaneously combust when they hear this fantastic news 🤭https://t.co/CmRSnMwBwQ — Lorraine King (@lorrainemking) May 8, 2022

Ncuti Gatwa gave such an inspired multi layered performance as Eric in Sex Education, who is one of my favourite queer characters.



Honestly I think with his acting skill set and Russell T Davies’ writing talents we’re in for a treat



One of my favourite scenes in sex education pic.twitter.com/QWY0w7CPL8 — Safe Space Who (@SafeSpaceDrWho) May 8, 2022

Woot! How much do I LOVE this. Let me count the ways!



This is going to be AMAZING! 😃🙌🏿🔥😄https://t.co/czECm67DD1 — Malorie Blackman is away. (@malorieblackman) May 8, 2022

Ncuti Gatwa is going to bring and inspire a new generation of fans. Doctor Who breaking through with the first black actor to play the main role (full time) is truly phenomenal



Honestly such a great casting. #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/CnByrk9YC1 — Safe Space Who (@SafeSpaceDrWho) May 8, 2022

Ncuti Gatwa is the next Dr who 😍 a black queer doctor is so bloody great and I love him so much already 😁 pic.twitter.com/VOoA4k6ZQk — Carolann 🏳️‍🌈 (@TvCarolann) May 8, 2022

And it’s not just Doctor Who fans who are excited, Ncuti’s pretty pumped about his new role too.

“Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show.” he said following the announcement.

“There aren’t quite the words to describe how I’m feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared.

“This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care.

“I will endeavour my upmost to do the same. Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true. His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger.

“An actor’s metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show.

“And so as much as it’s daunting, I’m aware I’m joining a really supportive family.”

Queer As Folk and It’s A Sin writer Russell T Davies, who is returning as the programme’s showrunner after departing the show in 2009, promised fans Ncuti would be “spectacular” in the role.

Ncuti and Russell T Davies attended the 2022 Bafta TV Awards together. David M. Benett via Getty Images

“Sometimes talent walks through the door and it’s so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars.

“Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those Tardis keys in seconds.

“It’s an honour to work with him, and a hoot, I can’t wait to get started.”