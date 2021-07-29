Jodie Whittaker has finally confirmed speculation she is leaving her role as the Time Lord in Doctor Who. The actor, who has played the 13th incarnation of The Doctor since 2017, will exit the hit BBC sci-fi series alongside showrunner Chris Chibnall. Questions about her future with the show began earlier this year, with Jodie now saying in a statement that she had Chris had decided to leave together.

Gary Gershoff via Getty Images Jodie Whittaker is leaving Doctor Who

She said: “In 2017 I opened my glorious gift box of size 13 shoes. I could not have guessed the brilliant adventures, worlds and wonders I was to see in them. My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life. And I cannot thank Chris enough for entrusting me with his incredible stories. “We knew that we wanted to ride this wave side by side, and pass on the baton together. So here we are, weeks away from wrapping on the best job I have ever had. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to express what this role has given me. I will carry the Doctor and the lessons I’ve learnt forever.” Jodie, who made history when she was cast as the first female actor to play The Doctor, added: “I know change can be scary and none of us know what’s out there. That’s why we keep looking. Travel Hopefully. The Universe will surprise you. Constantly.” Jodie and Chris will leave Doctor Who in what the BBC described as an “epic blockbuster special” to air in autumn 2022, to tie in with the broadcaster’s centenary celebrations.

BBC Jodie became the first female Doctor in 2017