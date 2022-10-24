Jodie Whittaker's Final Outing As Doctor Who Surprises Fans With Shock Regeneration

Warning: spoilers ahead!

Jodie Whittaker’s final outing as Doctor Who saw the surprise return of David Tennant to the long-running BBC sci fi drama.

Jodie’s final episode, The Power of the Doctor, aired on Sunday night and saw the actor bow out as the 13th incarnation of the Time Lord, regenerating into David’s Doctor in the dramatic conclusion of the show’s BBC centenary special.

The trailer for the new series also offered fans a first glimpse at Ncuti Gatwa as the 15th Doctor.

Returning showrunner Russell T Davies has now confirmed that Ncuti will actually play the 15th Doctor – meaning that David will officially be the 14th incarnation.

David will reunite with his co-star Catherine Tate, who played Donna Noble, for three episodes in November 2023 to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the show.

In a glimpse at what’s to come, Ncuti, who is set to make his first appearance on the show over next year’s Christmas period, can be seen wearing a white shirt with a tie around his neck and asking: “Someone tell me what the hell is going on here?” in the new trailer.

The clip also sees David declaring: “I don’t know who I am anymore.”

Russell T Davies said: “If you thought the appearance of David Tennant was a shock, we’ve got plenty more surprises on the way!

“The path to Ncuti’s Fifteenth Doctor is laden with mystery, horror, robots, puppets, danger and fun! And how is it connected to the return of the wonderful Donna Noble? How, what, why? We’re giving you a year to speculate, and then all hell lets loose.”

David last appeared in Doctor Who in 2010, when he returned for the show’s 50th anniversary alongside 11th Doctor actor Matt Smith for the episode The Day Of The Doctor.

In her final episode, Jodie’s Doctor faced a triple threat of the Daleks, the Cybermen and the Master in the 90-minute epic.

It also saw the surprise return of actors who have played Time Lords from the ages including Colin Baker, Peter Davison, Paul McGann and Sylvester McCoy.

Showrunner Chris Chibnall said of Jodie’s exit: “She changed the game. She changed history in terms of Doctor Who. I think what she’s brought is a Doctor Who full of hope, and positivity and generosity and I think that these times really needed that.

“I think she’s shown off her incredible sort of clowning side, the humour that she can do, which maybe some people didn’t know her for beforehand. I think she’s enriched the character of the Doctor, as all actors who play the Doctor do, but it’s an incredibly bold and brave performance.

“And she took responsibility for the Doctor being a woman, she took it on her shoulders and represented and that was not a given, that was her strength and decision and power. I think she has been utterly magnificent, she exceeded all of our expectations.”