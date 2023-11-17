'I Shouldn't Say This But...': Ncuti Gatwa Lets Slip Surprising Doctor Who Cameo

Ncuti Gatwa is set to take over as The Doctor James Pardon/BBC/Bad Wolf

Doctor Who is well and truly about to enter its Russell T Davies era for the second time, and it looks like there’ll be plenty of callbacks along the way.

The incoming 15th Doctor, who will make his first appearance in next month’s Christmas special, has let slip one of the surprising cameos coming up in the BBC sci-fi show.

Speaking at GQ’s Men of the Year ceremony, he said (via The Mirror): “It has been a crazy year. I shouldn’t say this but I shot a scene, somehow, with the first-ever Doctor, William Hartnell. We end up in the same scene together at some point.”

Reflecting on the history between his and William’s Doctors, Ncuti added: “To see that history – now a Black man as the Doctor! It was just very wild.”

William portrayed the very first pilot of the TARDIS in 1963 to 1966 (and in a tenth anniversary special in 1970), and it looks like, through the magic of technology, he’ll be beamed straight into the 21st Century opposite Ncuti.

The first Doctor passed away in 1975 at the age of 65, so a cameo by his actor is certainly unexpected.

William Hartnell played first Doctor, pictured in 1965 Mirrorpix via Getty Images

These specials will serve as a bridge into the fourteenth season of the show, which will see Ncuti take over the TARDIS, accompanied by new companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) and more.

These will all be under the watchful eye of showrunner Russell T Davies, who last worked on the show in 2010.

Fans also have a theory that Matt Smith may be getting his sonic screwdriver out again, too, thanks to a minor detail in a poster teasing the specials.

