Here's How Yasmin Finney's New Character Relates To The Existing Doctor Who-niverse

Yasmin Finney at the 2022 Fashion Awards Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images

Doctor Who bosses have confirmed the backstory of newcomer Yasmin Finney’s character.

Last year, it was revealed that the Heartstopper favourite would be joining the cast of a new special to commemorate 60 years of the hit BBC sci-fi show.

At the time, fans found out that Yasmin would be playing a character named Rose, immediately sparking speculation about whether there’d be a connection with the Time Lord’s old companion, played by Billie Piper.

Advertisement

However, on Wednesday afternoon, it was confirmed that Yasmin’s character is actually related to another of The Doctor’s pals.

To mark the actor’s 20th birthday, Doctor Who’s social media accounts announced that her character’s surname is Noble, and that Rose is actually the daughter of Donna Noble, portrayed by Catherine Tate.

Welcome to the #DoctorWho family, Rose Noble 🌹➕🔷



Wishing a very happy birthday to Yasmin Finney, whose character Rose is the daughter of companion Donna Noble (played by Catherine Tate) and Shaun Temple (Karl Collins). pic.twitter.com/z9op4tpc8s — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) August 30, 2023

It was previously revealed that both Catherine Tate and David Tennant would be reuniting for the new Doctor Who special, which is set to air later this year.

Advertisement

David will be playing the Fourteenth incarnation of the Time Lord, who regenerated during Jodie Whittaker’s final appearance towards the end of 2022.

Meanwhile, after the anniversary celebrations, the Doctor will regenerate once again, with Sex Education and Barbie star Ncuti Gatwa taking over at the helm of the Tardis.

Yasmin previously said that being cast in Doctor Who was “mind-blowing” admitting that she “grew up” watching David and Catherine on screen.

“That was my era in 2003. It’s crazy to be on a show that deeply has a lot of history with me,” she enthused to Elle magazine.