Doctor Who Is Getting An Exciting New Spin-Off Featuring Some Very Familiar Faces

Sylvester McCoy and Sophie Aldred in Tales Of The TARDIS Alistair Heap/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios

Doctor Who has announced a new spin-off show that will see the return of former cast members.

Tales of the TARDIS, a brand new six-part spin-off show out November 1, will reunite “beloved classic Doctor Who duos, as they board a very special TARDIS on a nostalgic voyage through space and time”, according to press materials.

The news comes ahead of next month’s 60th anniversary specials, where David Tennant is set to reprise his iconic role as The Doctor alongside right-hand woman Catherine Tate as Donna.

Advertisement

Cast members reprising their roles as The Doctor and their companions includes Maureen O’Brien and Peter Purves, Frazer Hines and Wendy Padbury, Katy Manning and Daniel Anthony, Peter Davison and Janet Fielding, Colin Baker and Nicola Bryant, and Sylvester McCoy and Sophie Aldred.

Across six parts, each episode will feature a different duo, where brand new scenes are set to be woven together with classic episodes.

Peter Davison and Janet Fielding in Tales Of The TARDIS Alistair Heap/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios

“These Doctor Who legends step back into character to reflect on their adventures and in the process they discover something new, leaving viewers with a new insight into the story of each timeless pair,” a plot description reads.

Advertisement

The new scenes have been written by Russell T Davies and previous Doctor Who writers Phil Ford and Pete McTighe.

The announcement comes after it was revealed this month that more than 800 episodes of Doctor Who will land on BBC iPlayer, which will live in one place called The Whoniverse.

“The word Whoniverse was invented by fans, so it’s time to give it official status,” said Russell. “And Tales of the TARDIS is one of the greatest delights of my career – to see old Doctors and companions reunited, still fighting the good fight, is a perfect way to celebrate the Doctor’s 60th birthday!”

Dan McGolpin, Director of iPlayer and Channels added: “I’m delighted to welcome Tales of the TARDIS exclusively to BBC iPlayer, the home of Doctor Who, which is consistently one of our most popular programmes every single week of the year.

Russell previously shared that they were determined Doctor Who’s back catalogue would not become a “dusty museum”, teasing that they have “exciting plans to bring the back catalogue to life”.

Advertisement

Doctor Who will have an exciting new homepage on BBC iPlayer BBC

He said: “Tales of the TARDIS will sit within The Whoniverse and features brand new and incredibly moving scenes with well-loved characters; it will be a fantastic starting point for a new generation to discover some of the most classic episodes and a joyous way for longstanding fans to catch up with old friends.”

Tales Of The TARDIS will be available to watch when The Whoniverse launches on 1 November, along with the back catalogue of Doctor Who series through the years.