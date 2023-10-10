The BBC Just Made The Doctor Who Announcement Fans Have Been Waiting Years For

Doctor Who BBC

Classic episodes of Doctor Who prior to the 2005 revival will soon be available on BBC iPlayer for the first time.

After years of demands from fans, the BBC has announced that the extensive back catalogue will join newer series of the sci-fi show on the streaming platform in celebration of its 60th anniversary.

Advertisement

Moments that Whovians will be able to enjoy for the first time on iPlayer include First Doctor William Hartnell’s original encounter with the Daleks and the 1996 TV movie with Paul McGann, featuring him taking over from Seventh Doctor Sylvester McCoy.

Also joining the archive on iPlayer are every episode of spin-off shows Sarah Jane Adventures, Torchwood and Class, and behind-the-scenes show Doctor Who Confidential.

What’s more, every episode from the back catalogue will be available with multiple accessibility options, including subtitles, audio description, and sign language.

With over 800 episodes of Doctor Who programming set to become available from 1 November, the show’s incoming (and also former) showrunner Russell T Davies said teased that there’s even more to come, too.

Advertisement

He said: “I’d like to thank the BBC for all the hard work, to get this massive back catalogue under one roof, at long last. I’m so excited for new viewers - imagine being 8 years old, spending winter afternoons exploring the 60s, 70s, 80s and beyond.

“And we’re determined this won’t be a dusty museum - we have exciting plans to bring the back catalogue to life, with much more to be revealed!”

Naturally, the news has been met with much excitement from fans online:

Breaking this down...

ALL of Classic Who, ALL Modern Who, Sarah Jane, Torchwood, Class AND every episode of Doctor Who Confidential on iPlayer in the UK!



This is a HUGE power move for the Doctor Who team and huge huge props to them for pulling this off 🤯 https://t.co/Jot3zSpFA3 — George Sheard (@gbsheard) October 10, 2023

Just trying to let it sink in - *all* of Doctor Who, The Sarah Jane Adventure, Torchwood, Class, AND Confidential. All on iPlayer, ad-free, subscription-free, subtitled, audio described, and signed. Marvellous. Brilliant. Fantastic. Molto bene. — David Chipakupaku 🏴🇿🇲 (@David_Chippa) October 10, 2023

RTD covertly turning iPlayer into a streaming service for Doctor Who is a god tier move, even more if he can prove that a streaming service CAN co-exist with physical media and (hopefully) good residuals! — professional sonic screwdriver hater (@wenbbilliams) October 10, 2023

Advertisement

Since they're bringing Classic Doctor Who to iPlayer I'm gonna have to start watching from the beginning again aren't I? Welp! It was bound to happen eventually anyway #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/pFJzvhsMXN — Who Fan (@WhoFan189) October 10, 2023

This is amazing especially that audio description and other accessibility features will be available. Well done BBC! https://t.co/CGIEZ4ROFf — Ken (@kennethwilsonuk) October 10, 2023

November will also see the return of Doctor Who to TV, as David Tennant reprises his role as The Doctor for show’s set of 60th anniversary specials, picking up where Jodie Whittaker’s last episode as the Time Lord left off.

In her final outing in the role, Jodie gave fans a shock as she regenerated into David, who previously played the Tenth Doctor.

David will also be joined by his former right-hand woman, Catherine Tate, in the specials, who will be reprising her role as Donna.

Advertisement

The episodes will be followed by a brand new series, starting over the festive period, which introduces Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa as the next Doctor.