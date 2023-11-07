Doctor Who Fans Think They've Worked Out A Clue To A Surprise Returnee Hidden In This New Poster

Doctor Who fans think they might have spotted a clue pointing to a surprise returnee in the forthcoming 60th anniversary specials.

Earlier this week, the BBC released a new poster for the three episodes, which are set to feature the return of David Tennant as the Time Lord, along with companion Donna Noble, played by Catherine Tate.

Some eagle-eyed Whovians have noticed a detail about a playing card that can be seen in the artwork, which they believe could point to a reappearance from another former Doctor.

What game is the universe playing with the Doctor and Donna? ❤️❤️➕🔷#DoctorWho returns on 25th November on @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer in the UK, and @DisneyPlus in the rest of the world. pic.twitter.com/jK9EmyRS3n — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) November 6, 2023

They notice how the man depicted on the King Of Hearts card bears more than a passing resemblance to none other than Matt Smith, who played the Eleventh Doctor.

I really would love it to be, but I'm honestly not sure!

Could be Smith (especially given the light eyebrows) - What do you all think? 👀 https://t.co/k4qIm9OpCL pic.twitter.com/MdFrJqS8TH — George Sheard (@gbsheard) November 6, 2023

Ooh, that's a nice spot. Could the Toymaker have trapped other incarnations of the Doctor? #DoctorWho https://t.co/XZugINp4vA — Sean The Mondasian Psychic (@WhoPotterVian) November 6, 2023

Matt Smith pic.twitter.com/Mxk7DU4IkX — 50% Doctor Who Podcast (@50Doctor) November 6, 2023

As yet, a return from Matt to the show – which he last appeared in back in 2014 – has not been confirmed.

However, David and Catherine will appear alongside Yasmin Finney as Donna’s daughter Rose Temple and their furry friend Beep the Meep (voiced by Miriam Margolyes), as they come face to face with the Wrarth Warriors.

Neil Patrick Harris will also star as old-school villain The Toymaker, a character who last appeared in the franchise in 1966, while the cast for the three specials is completed by Jacqueline King as Sylvia Noble, Karl Collins as Shaun Temple, Ruth Madeley as Shirley Anne-Bingham and Jemma Redgrave as returning UNIT boss Kate Stewart.

Meanwhile, it also looks like Disney+ has revealed the title of the forthcoming Christmas special, which will see Ncuti Gatwa make his debut as The Doctor.

In a poster advertising their list of shows and specials coming up over the next few weeks, the streaming service – which is the new home to Doctor Who internationally – said it included “Doctor Who Holiday Special: The Church On Ruby Road”.

Making a watchlist, c̶h̶e̶c̶k̶i̶n̶g̶ ̶i̶t̶ streaming everything twice! 🎁 What are you crossing off the #SeasonsStreamings list first? pic.twitter.com/fDnmVDIgMj — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) November 6, 2023

It also confirmed it is due for release on Christmas Day – which points to the BBC also airing it on 25 December, as the UK broadcaster has the exclusive first airing of the series.

This will be a break in tradition from more recent years, which have seen the festive special air on New Year’s Day, after it was bumped out of its original 25 December slot in 2019.