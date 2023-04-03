Jinkx Monsoon BBC

The drag queen – who triumphed in both the fourth season of Drag Race and its seventh All Stars series – will play a mystery new character when the show relaunches with the new Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa.

“I’m honoured, thrilled, and utterly excited to join Doctor Who,” said Jinkx, who joins the show after completing her sell out run on Broadway, where she made her highly-anticipated debut as Mama Morton in Chicago.

“Russell T Davies is a visionary and a brilliant writer— I can’t wait to get into the weeds with him and the crew! I hope there’s room in the TARDIS for my luggage,” she added.

Show runner Russell added: “In a galaxy of comets and supernovas, here comes the biggest star of all. Jinkx Monsoon is on a collision course with the Tardis, and Doctor Who will never be the same again!”

Jinkx will appear alongside the new Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa BBC Studios

Doctor Who returns in November 2023 with three special episodes with former star David Tennant reprising his role as the Time Lord to coincide with the show’s 60th anniversary.

Ncuti’s first episode as the 15th Doctor will then air over the festive period, with a full series to follow in 2024.

It was previously announced that the 15th Doctor’s companion, who will be called Ruby Sunday and will be played by former Coronation Street star Millie Gibson.