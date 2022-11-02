Aimee Lou Wood Stuart C. Wilson via Getty Images

Aimee Lou Wood has teased that more big changes are afoot in the upcoming fourth season of Sex Education, after a number of the show’s main cast announced their departure.

Sex Education aired its third series last year, which ended with the show’s resident high school being shut down, and Emma Mackie’s character Maeve going off to study abroad.

More recently, four separate cast members have all confirmed that they won’t be back when the show returns to our screens, with Aimee telling Digital Spy that fans should expect a very different season this time around.

The Bafta winner – who portrays her namesake Aimee Gibbs in the Netflix show – said: “The characters feel like they’re in very new territory because they literally are, they’re at a new school.

“A lot of our feeling slightly off-centre is actually also just because of what is happening in the story which is that they are [at] a new school.

“Aimee, particularly, her best friend’s in America, she doesn’t have a boyfriend for the first time ever, she’s at a brand new school where she doesn’t have any mates. So there’s a lot of newness for all of the characters and I think that that does make the show feel very new.”

Aimee with co-stars Emma Mackie and Asa Butterfield Sam Taylor via PA Features Archive/Press Association Images

She continued: “It really does feel different. We’ve got different directors, different writers, so it’s very, very, very new which can also be exciting.

“We definitely love all the new additions, they’re all amazing, but we also definitely miss the people who exited,” she added of the slew of characters who won’t be back.

“We really do miss them.”

The cast of Sex Education at the launch of season two in 2020 David M. Benett via Getty Images

