Millie Bobby Brown Reacts To Viral Stranger Things Fan Theory About Final Season

This post discusses plot details from Season 4 of Stranger Things.

When Stranger Things Season 4 hit Netflix in May, it became one of the most-watched releases of all time on the streaming service, according to CNET.

Fans have been clamouring for the fifth and final season ever since — with Millie Bobby Brown finally addressing their theories on Sunday.

The actor took a break from promoting her latest film Enola Holmes 2 to answer fan questions in an interview with ET. She assured them she doesn’t know as much as they think, as the Duffer brothers are as tight-lipped as showrunners could possibly be.

Brown attended the "Enola Holmes 2" world premiere in New York City on Thursday. Theo Wargo via Getty Images

“They don’t tell me anything,” Millie said about the Duffer brothers. “You could go through my phone right now. They never text me. They never tell me anything, because they know that I talk to people like you, and they know that I’m gonna spill the deets.”

“People say, ‘Oh, you can’t say too much, like don’t spoil it.’ I’m like, ‘Oh no, I wish I could spoil it for you, I don’t know anything,’” she said.

Millie, who portrays the psychokinetic Eleven, tried hard to throw fans a bone, however.

Fans will recall Dr. Brenner (Matthew Modine), aka Eleven’s Papa, the evil chief scientist who tortured her to suss out her psychokinetic powers, was killed last season when the two came face to face. She said she hopes for his return in Season 5 — and misses the actor, himself.

“The Duffers always promised that I was gonna come back.” – @MatthewModine on Dr. Brenner’s return in #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/B2bL0Jhi4o — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) June 28, 2022

Eleven’s friend Eddie Munson, who joined the ragtag group of friends in Season 4 but died when the evil Vecna demon invaded their fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, has left fans theorising about his return as a corrupted second-in-command to Vecna.

“I mean, it’s a good fan theory,” Millie said before addressing the death of Billy (Dacre Montgomery). “Yeah, it sucks sometimes. I loved Billy. I loved Dacre Montgomery, who was killed off in Season 3. I had a really good relationship with him, so for me, it was really hard to let go of that.”

i feel like the duffers are trying to trick us into thinking eddie’s coming back & then when s5 comes out it’ll look like eddie’s still alive but the big twist halfway through is that it’s not eddie, just vecna — kas / SCAREoline 🦇🍦hendermunson family (@corrodedkas) October 24, 2022

I still stand by my theory that the "Master of Puppets" song wasn't in reference to Eddie becoming the master to the bats but Vecna becoming the master of Eddie and using him like a puppet next season. He'd be the perfect vessel because the party loves him. Which makes them weak. — 🕯 𝔸𝕃𝔼𝕏_𝕎𝕆𝕃𝔽 🕯 (@0live0xenfree) October 25, 2022

will is not getting vecnad next season, mike is. vecna wants will to join him and he’ll take the person he’d die for — sky (@wheelersfinn) October 25, 2022