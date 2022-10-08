Stranger Things Writers Reveal Infamous Season 2 Death Nearly Happened In A Very Different Way

Bob Newby appeared in the second series, Netflix

The writers of Stranger Things have revealed they originally planned to kill off character Bob Newby in a very different way.

The Radio Shack manager – played by Sean Astin – was introduced in season two as the boyfriend of Joyce Byers, but met his maker when he was killed by several Demodogs.

Advertisement

However, the writers’ Twitter account revealed this week that Bob was originally going to die at the hands of a possessed Will Byers (played by Noah Schnapp).

“Crazy shit that almost happened #1: In season 2, a possessed Will was going to kill Bob,” the writers tweeted.

Crazy shit that almost happened #1:

In season 2, a possessed Will was going to kill Bob. — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) October 5, 2022

Stranger Things bosses previously revealed that a change of heart during the production process stopped one of the show’s main characters from being axed in the most recent season finale.

Advertisement

In the action-packed episode, Max (Sadie Sink) came close to death thanks to Vecna’s curse, with the gang discovering that she is in a coma in hospital.

The show’s creators the Duffer Brothers have admitted they considered killing off the character during the writing process.

Speaking on Stranger Things’ official companion show Unlocked, Matt said: “[Max’s death] was discussed as a possibility. For a while that is what was going to happen. But [in the end we decided] we wanted to end it with a little more of a question at the end of the season.”

However, he insisted that Max isn’t quite out of the woods yet.

“It’s still really dark and if Max is going to be okay, we just don’t really know,” he added. “We wanted to leave it up in the air moving forward into season five.”

Earlier this year, the Duffer Brothers responded to criticism from cast member Millie Bobby Brown about their reluctance to kill off characters within the show.

Advertisement