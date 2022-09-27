Stranger Things Star Caleb McLaughlin Shares His Experiences Of Racism Within Show's Fanbase

Caleb McLaughlin at the premiere of Stranger Things' fourth series earlier this year Arturo Holmes via Getty Images

Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin has spoken out about some of the racism and discrimination he’s experienced from the hit show’s fanbase.

Caleb has played Lucas Sinclair in the award-winning Netflix drama since his teen years, revealing that the way he was treated by certain fans of Stranger Things “took a toll on me when I was younger”.

Speaking at Netflix’s latest Tudum fan event, Caleb told those in attendance: “At my very first Comic-Con, some people didn’t stand in my line, because I was Black… Even now, some people don’t follow me or don’t support me, because I’m Black, you know?

“And sometimes overseas, you feel the racism and you feel the bigotry. It’s something sometimes that’s hard to talk about, and for people to understand. But when I was younger, it definitely affected me a lot. Because you see it.”

Caleb in character as Lucas with co-stars Finn Wolfhard and Gaten Matarazzo Netflix via PA Media

The 20-year-old continued: “This is a deep conversation right now, but you’re like, ‘why am I the least favourite? Why do I have the least amount of followers? I’m on the same show as everybody from season one’. But then, you know, my parents had to be like, ‘it’s the sad truth, but it’s because you’re the Black child in the show’.

″[I was like], ‘wow that’s crazy’. Because I was born with this beautiful chocolate skin, I’m not loved? But that’s why, with my platform, I want to spread positivity and love, because I do not give hate back to people who give hate to me.”

here's caleb talking about how he had to deal with racism just because he was "the black kid who was mean to eleven in season 1" and felt like it was important to share his thoughts on that :) #StrangerThings #TUDUM #CalebMcLaughlin @HComicConBE pic.twitter.com/JZoXS9aaBW — L ☾ met timothée (@spideychaIamet) September 25, 2022

Caleb was central to the action in Stranger Things’ fourth series, which debuted on Netflix earlier this year, and will return for the fifth and final next year.

Since shooting to fame for his portrayal of Lucas, the actor has shared the screen with Idris Elba in the Western Concrete Cowboy and will next appear in the big-screen adaptation of LeBron James’ book Shooting Stars.

Help and support: