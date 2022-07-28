Stranger Things Writers Insist No Scenes From Previous Seasons Have Been Re-Edited

Stranger Things Netflix

The writers of Stranger Things have denied any scenes from previous seasons have been re-edited or cut.

A PSA posted on the official Twitter account for the show’s writers’ room stated: “No scenes from previous seasons have ever been cut or re-edited. And they never will be.”

Advertisement

The update comes after the Netflix show’s co-creators, brothers Matt and Ross Duffer, claimed earlier this month that they had been editing past seasons.

The referred to the move as “George Lucas-ing”, which referenced the Star Wars director’s habit of editing his films years after they’d been released.

PSA: no scenes from previous seasons have ever been cut or re-edited. And they never will be. pic.twitter.com/H0j8JwidLs — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) July 26, 2022

Some fans questioned whether one particular scene from the first series of Stranger Things, in which Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton) secretly photographs Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer), had been re-edited to appear less “pervy”.

Advertisement

When a fan responded to the Stranger Things writers’ room PSA with the question, “So that also counts for the Jonathan spying on Nancy scene in S01, as many people believe?” The group responded: “Yes.”

So that also counts for the Jonathan spying on Nancy scene in S01, as many people believe? — ℜ𝔞𝔶 🌻 (@rayZ0rcakes) July 26, 2022

Earlier this week, David Harbour, who has played Jim Hopper in all four seasons of the supernatural drama, admitted he thought the show would be a “disaster” during filming of the first series.

During an interview on The One Show, David recalled: “I remember when we were shooting the first season. We were down in Atlanta, Netflix had given us a budget of about $20 and we thought…

“Halfway through, I remember my hair person coming up to me, about episode four we were shooting, and she said, ‘I don’t think it’s going to work’.

Advertisement

“So by the time we wrapped, I thought we wouldn’t get a second season. We’d be the first Netflix show ever to never get a second season. We thought no one would watch it, it was going to be a disaster.”