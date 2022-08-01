Rakhee Thakrar as Miss Sands in Sex Education Netflix

Rakhee Thakrar has become the fourth Sex Education star to confirm she will not be returning for the upcoming series.

The actor is known for her role as Emily Sands, a teacher at Moordale school in the hit Netflix show.

Rakhee told the Daily Star (via Digital Spy): “I’m not part of the new series. I can’t really talk about why.

“But I’m so proud of the show and grateful to have been part of something so important. There is nothing bad about Sex Education.”

During her time on the show, Rakhee’s character was known for her relationship with fellow teacher Colin Hendricks, and helping Maeve Wiley reach her potential in English.

Miss Sands helped Emma Mackey's character Maeve in English Netflix

Rakhee’s exit follows those of a number of others who have also said they will not be part of Sex Education’s fourth season.

Last month, cast member Patricia Allison said she would not be back to play Ola when the show returns.

Following this, Tanya Reynolds, – who plays Lily, Ola’s alien-obsessed girlfriend – also announced her exit.

Simon Ashley, known for playing Olivia, previously said she would not be returning, instead focussing on her role as Kate Sharma on fellow Netflix series Bridgerton.

Other stars of Sex Education have also gone on to achieve big things since the series’ launch in 2019.

Emma Mackey has appeared in films like Eiffel and Death On The Nile, as well as the upcoming Barbie film.

Barbie will also feature Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa, who was recently announced as Jodie Whittaker’s successor in the new series of Doctor Who.