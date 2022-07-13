Tanya Reynolds in character in the third season of Sex Education Sam Taylor/Netflix

Another star of Sex Education has confirmed they won’t be returning for the hit Netflix teen drama’s fourth season.

Last week, cast member Patricia Allison announced she would not be back to play Ola when the show returns.

Following this, Tanya Reynolds – who plays Lily, Ola’s alien-obsessed girlfriend in the Bafta-winning show – has revealed she will also be absent from the next season.

Speaking to Radio Times, Tanya confirmed: “I’m not [returning], actually, which is sad, very sad.

“It’s just the natural progression of these shows – when you have such big ensemble casts and so many characters, I think you have to let a few older characters go to make way for newer ones, which is absolutely the right thing, the way it should happen.”

She added: “I loved every minute of it and I loved Lily with my whole entire heart. Three seasons was just a really perfect amount for me.”

Tanya at the season two launch of Sex Education in 2020 Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

As well as Sex Education, Tanya has previously been seen in the Sky show Delicious and Autumn de Wilde’s adaptation of Jane Austen’s Emma.

Later this week, she’ll make her debut in the new Channel 4 comedy I Hate You, created by Robert Popper, who previously helmed Friday Night Dinner.

Patricia Allison previously said of her own departure: “I absolutely have loved being on Sex Education so so much, and playing Ola but unfortunately, I won’t be joining the team for season four.

“I’m so sorry to have to break that to you guys but umm, I’m just going to be doing some other little things, some other opportunities have come up. So, I’ve been doing it for three years and I’ve, like, genuinely loved it.

“I love the show,” she added. “[But you] have to say goodbye some time which is kind of sad. But other things are coming.”

Ola's love story with Lily formed a major part of her character's development Netflix

With Tanya and Patricia both gearing up for new projects, their co-stars have also gone on to achieve big things since Sex Education’s launch.

Emma Mackey has appeared in films like Eiffel and Death On The Nile, as well as the upcoming Barbie film.

Barbie will also feature Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa, who was recently announced as Jodie Whittaker’s successor in the new series of Doctor Who.