Patricia Allison as Olga in Sex Education Netflix

Sex Education star Patricia Allison has revealed she won’t be returning to the award-winning teen drama when it returns for its fourth season next year.

Patricia has played teenager Olga in all three series of the hit Netflix show, with a fourth currently in the pipeline.

Advertisement

However, in a new interview with Capital Xtra, the actor revealed she would not be returning in the new batch of episodes as she is pursuing new opportunities.

“I know, I absolutely have loved being on Sex Education so so much, and playing Ola but unfortunately, I won’t be joining the team for season four,” she said.

“I’m so sorry to have to break that to you guys but umm, I’m just going to be doing some other little things, some other opportunities have come up. So, I’ve been doing it for three years and I’ve, like, genuinely loved it.”

“I love the show,” she added. “[But you] have to say goodbye some time which is kind of sad. But other things are coming.”

Advertisement

Olga was introduced in the first season of Sex Education as a love interest for lead character Otis, who just happened to be the daughter of his mum’s partner, Jakob.

As the series has progressed, Patricia has been boosted from a recurring star to a main cast member, with Olga later entering a relationship with the alien-obsessed Lily.

Olga's love story with Lily formed a major part of her character's development Netflix

With Patricia teasing new projects, her co-stars have also gone on to achieve big things since Sex Education’s launch.

Emma Mackey has appeared in films like Eiffel and Death On The Nile, as well as the upcoming Barbie film.

Advertisement

Barbie will also feature Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa, who was recently announced as Jodie Whittaker’s successor in the new series of Doctor Who.

Meanwhile, Simone Ashley recently played a lead role in another major Netflix project, Bridgerton.