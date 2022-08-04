Ncuti Gatwa Samir Hussein via Getty Images

After a slew of cast departures, one Sex Education star is finally confirmed to be returning to the hit Netflix series.

Ncuti Gatwa is set to reprise his role as Eric Effiong for the forthcoming fourth series, Variety has announced.

The actor’s continued involvement in the show had been the subject of speculation following the announcement earlier this year that he is set to succeed Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor in Doctor Who.

Ncuti – who is also set to appear alongside Margot Robbie and Sex Education co-star Emma Mackey in the forthcoming Barbie film – has proved to be a huge fan favourite, with Eric’s romance with Adam Groff and his friendship with Otis Milburn taking centre stage in the show.

The cast of Sex Education Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images

Confirmation he will be involved in the new series follows the exits of fourth other actors.

Last month, cast member Patricia Allison said she would not be back to play Ola when the show returns.

Following this, Tanya Reynolds, – who plays Lily, Ola’s alien-obsessed girlfriend – also announced her exit.

Earlier this week, Rakhee Thakrar then revealed she would not be reprising her role as Moordale’s English teacher Emily Sands.

Simone Ashley, known for playing Olivia, previously said she would not be returning, instead focussing on her role as Kate Sharma on fellow Netflix series Bridgerton.