Ncuti Gatwa and Asa Butterfield as Eric and Otis in the final episode of Sex Education Samuel Taylor/Netflix

With a slew of cast members leaving the show and its remaining stars going onto bigger and better things, it’s fair to say the writing has been on the wall about the future of Sex Education for some time now.

Still, that didn’t stop many fans’ disappointment over the summer when it was revealed that the newly-released fourth season would ultimately be its last.

Advertisement

The final series of Sex Education began streaming last week, with the most eager of fans having now binged the whole thing, while others are rationing the episodes out before saying goodbye to the former alumni of Moordale Secondary School.

Sex Education showrunner Laurie Nunn has admitted that saying goodbye to the characters she helped create has been as difficult for her as it has for the show’s devotees, telling Netflix: “Letting them go has been painful and I think I’m still processing that.”

The final season of Sex Education introduced some intriguing new characters into the mix Samuel Taylor/Netflix

However, she added, the decision to draw a line under Sex Education apparently happened very “organically”.

Advertisement

“Something just started to happen through the writing process where I realised that by the time we arrived at that final episode, there weren’t any cliff-hangers and everything had just resolved itself, so I had this feeling that if I left the characters there, I would feel happy for them and hopeful for their future,” she explained.

“And that’s how I wanted to leave it and I think it would have felt wrong to keep pushing it forwards when the story had naturally come to an end. I needed to listen to that.”

Bafta winner Aimee Lou Wood is among Sex Education's biggest break-out stars Samuel Taylor/Netflix

Last week, Laurie did admit that not everyone will be happy with the way things play out in Sex Education’s final season.

“I’m hopeful that there’s a bittersweetness to [the ending], and that there’s everything people want in there, even though it might not be wrapped up completely perfectly,” she revealed.

Advertisement