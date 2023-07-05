Sex Education's Season 4 Trailer Has Come With A Very Disappointing Announcement

Netflix has unveiled the first teaser trailer for Sex Education series four, while confirming that the new season will be the last.

The hit show burst onto our screens in 2019, making stars out of cast members including Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey and Ncuti Gatwa, whose Doctor Who debut is imminent.

Season four will debut on Thursday 21 September and see Otis Milburn and Eric Effiong, played by Asa and Ncuti respectively, embarking on their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College following the closure of Moordale Secondary.

While their previous school was seen as progressive, the teenagers will face new challenges and a “culture shock” at the college, which takes a ‘student-led’ approach with daily yoga and kids who are, according to Netflix, “popular for being… kind?!”.

Asa Butterfield and Mimi Keene in Sex Education Thomas Wood/Netflix

Aimee Gibbs will be joining them at the new school, as Adam Groff (Connor Swindells) grapples with whether mainstream education is for him.

Over in the States, Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey) is adjusting to life at the prestigious Wallace University as Otis pines over her.

The teaser features Otis introducing himself to his new classmates, though he doesn’t exactly give off the best first impression, while Gillian Anderson is also back as his mum Dr Jean Milburn, who is now also mum to her newborn daughter, Joy.

Sex Education creator Laurie Nunn has penned a letter to fans explaining the decision to make the fourth season the last.

She writes: “We are incredibly proud of Sex Education and feel indebted to our brilliant writers, cast and crew who put so much heart into making every episode. They have worked tirelessly to bring you the final series, and we can’t wait to share it with you.”

Dan Levy is joining the cast of Sex Education Thomas Wood/Netflix

Multiple cast members had already announced that the fourth season would be their last, while four others were previously confirmed not to be returning at all – sparking speculation that the drama could be coming to an end.

As Sex Education goes out with a bang, the show will welcome newcomers Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, Reda Elazouar, Bella Maclean, Imani Yahshua and Jodie Turner-Smith, while Schitt’s Creek’s Dan Levy will appear as Maeve’s uni tutor.