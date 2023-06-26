The Barbie Movie Press Tour Has Started And Margot Robbie Totally Understood The Assignment

Margot Robbie was the living embodiment of Barbie as she kicked off the press tour for her new movie over the weekend.

Proving she’d totally understood the assignment, the Australian actor channelled the spirit of the beloved doll as she posted for a photo shoot in Hollywood.

A post on the film’s official Instagram account saw Margot dressed in a pink ensemble accessorised with pink sunglasses, heels and handbag as she arrived in a pink convertible.

“It’s the best day ever! The Barbie press tour has officially begun,” the caption read.

Margot then came together with many of her co-stars for an official press junket and photocall, where she donned another classic Barbie look.

The former Neighbours star posed with Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken in the film, alongside its director Greta Gerwig.

Margot Robbie attends the press junket and photo call for Barbie at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images

They were also joined by fellow stars Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, America Ferrera and Michael Cera at the event.

The film also features the likes of Emma Mackey, Nicola Coughlan, Hari Nef and Sharon Rooney as fellow Barbies, and Ncuti Gatwa, Simu Liu and Kingsley Ben-Adir as other versions of Ken.

(L-R) Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Greta Gerwig, Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie, America Ferrera and Michael Cera Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images

Though details of the plot are being kept under wraps, the trailer hints that Barbie will undergo an existential crisis, leaving Barbieland behind to journey into the real world.