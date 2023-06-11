Amy Schumer Reveals Why She Dropped Out Of Star Role In Barbie Movie

TODAY -- Pictured: Amy Schumer on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images) NBC via Getty Images

Amy Schumer revealed that “creative differences” led her to walk away from a starring role as Barbie in the initial film of the same name.

Schumer was set to play the iconic doll in a project that Sony Pictures had the rights to back in 2016, Variety reported. She later cited “scheduling conflicts” as her reason for dropping out of the film months later.

The comedian, in an interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday, said the upcoming film that now stars Margot Robbie “looks awesome” before describing the reason she left the earlier project.

“It really was just creative differences, but you know, there’s a new team behind it, and it looks like it’s very feminist and cool, so I will be seeing the movie,” Schumer said.

“Was it that it didn’t feel feminist and cool when you were involved in it?” Cohen asked.

“Yeah, yeah,” Schumer replied.

The comedian previously opened up about her decision to leave Sony’s Barbie during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last year.

“They definitely didn’t want to do it the way I wanted to do it, the only way I was interested in doing it,” Schumer said.

Schumer’s script saw Barbie as an inventor, and the studio requested her invention be a high heel crafted from Jell-O. She then received a pair of Manolo Blahniks “to celebrate,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“The idea that that’s just what every woman must want, right there, I should have gone, ‘You’ve got the wrong gal,’” she said.

Warner Bros. would later take on the rights to Barbie in 2018, while Robbie, who also serves as a producer on the film, was confirmed for the title role the next year.