The Barbie Movie's New Trailer Finally Gives Us Plot Details, And Oh Em Actual Gee

We’ve had a few sneak peeks already, but the plot of the Barbie movie has largely remained a secret – until now.

The full trailer for the film finally dropped on Thursday afternoon, revealing what’s in store when it hits cinemas this summer.

Advertisement

Barbie – played by Margot Robbie – is seen living a life of bliss in Barbie Land, until she notices some things are going amiss.

Her cold showers and suddenly-flat feet lead her to seek help from Kate McKinnon’s character, Marker Face Barbie, who tells her she needs to go to the Real World to discover the truth about the universe.

Barbie is horrified when her feet suddenly go flat Warner Bros

She then sets off on an Elf/The Little Mermaid/The Wizard Of Oz-style adventure to a land she has never visited, but not before discovering that Ken – played by Ryan Gosling – has joined her for the ride.

Advertisement

Her escape soon reaches the Mattel headquarters, where the CEO – played by Will Ferrell – is incandescent with rage, believing it would be “catastrophic” if word got out that Barbie is roaming the Real World.

“No-one rest til this doll is back in a box,” he is heard telling his employees, as the action cuts to Barbie and Ken getting themselves into all sorts of scrapes.

Barbie and Ken head off to the Real World Warner Bros

Meanwhile, some on-screen text teases: “If you hate Barbie, this movie is for you.”

Also in the trailer, is a snippet of Dua Lipa’s new song Dance The Night, which is set to feature on the soundtrack.

Advertisement

Also featured are Tame Impala, Gayle, Karol G, Khalid, The Kid Laroi, PinkPantheress, Dominic Fike, Kali and Fifty Fifty.

There’s apparently a new song by none other than Ken himself, Ryan Gosling, on there too.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken Warner Bros

Intriguingly, Rolling Stone also shared a teaser image which claimed that “more Barbies & Kens” are still “to be announced”.

Among the cast already confirmed are Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Nicola Couhglan and Hari Nef as different variations of Barbie, while those including Ncuti Gatwa, Simu Liu and Scott Evans will all play alternative Kens.